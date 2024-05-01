HANNA ANDERSSON APPOINTS FORMER APPLE, GAP MARKETING EXECUTIVE GRACE WONG AS CHIEF BRAND OFFICER

Leveraging Expertise in Global Fashion and Product Brand Building, Wong will Lead and Evolve Brand Strategy for Premier Children's Apparel Brand

PORTLAND, Ore., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium children's apparel brand, Hanna Andersson , announced that Grace Wong, a former marketing executive for Apple's Beats by Dr. Dre and the Gap, has joined the company as Chief Brand Officer. Wong will oversee the brand marketing strategy, grounded in its deep heritage and core values including quality, sustainability, and unparalleled comfort.

Grace Wong, Hanna Andersson

Reporting to CEO Aimée Lapic, Grace Wong brings over 20 years of strategic brand building experience to Hanna Andersson's marketing team. In her new role leading brand marketing, she will develop strategies that scale the brand and the business. Wong will lead creative development of all brand and product assets producing impactful storytelling across the brand's ecosystem from strategic ideation to content creation for key initiatives in support of the brand vision.

Previously, Wong served as Vice President, Global Marketing for the Beats by Dr. Dre brand at Apple. During her tenure, she led the two fastest-selling Beats product introductions ever—Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro. Prior to Apple, Wong served as Vice President, Global Marketing across all Gap brands and led the marketing efforts to launch the Gap in China. In addition to her work with Beats by Dr. Dre and the Gap, Grace also worked on other marquee brands including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Coca-Cola while at marketing agencies earlier in her career.

Aimée Lapic said, "Grace is exceptional at developing strategies that not only garner brand awareness, but also drive significant business growth. Her unique expertise in taking brands to new heights without losing sight of what makes the brand special will be integral as we look towards the future of Hanna Andersson."

Grace Wong said, "I'm looking forward to joining Hanna Andersson, and the company's incredible, female-led executive team, at such an amazing moment for the brand and children's apparel industry in general. Customers are more discerning than ever before, and given the high quality and high standards that Hanna Andersson brings to the table, there is so much opportunity for the brand,"

Hanna Andersson creates clothes that empower kids to do their best – from comfortable construction details marrying form and function to happy prints and Hanna-me-down quality that's made to last. Featuring timeless silhouettes that are clean and modern yet never go out of style, learn more about Hanna Andersson by visiting https://www.hannaandersson.com/ .

About Hanna Andersson

Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is a leading direct-to-consumer premium, sustainable children's apparel and lifestyle brand committed to outfitting the adventure of childhood. Hanna is known for its iconic, globally recognized products with happy designs, Hanna-me-down quality, and construction details built for comfort and play. The company's products are designed for children ages newborn to 12 years, with a complementary assortment of family apparel. Known as the original maker of Family Matching Pajamas, Hanna has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Kristen Bell, Taylor Swift, and Thomas Rhett. ( www.hannaandersson.com)

SOURCE Hanna Andersson