HCM leads new era of PR strategy to capture visibility where consumers are actually searching

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCM, the PR agency for impact-driven brands, expands its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services, marking a pivotal evolution in how brands earn visibility in an AI-first world. As large language models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini reshape how consumers discover information, HCM is pioneering integrated strategies that combine traditional earned media with AI visibility tactics to ensure clients dominate the conversations that matter most.

More than 800 million people turn to AI for answers weekly, marking a fundamental shift in the way brands are discovered. Recent data shows that 94% of links cited by AI come from non-paid media– making PR and earned media an essential lever for businesses in 2026. HCM is setting an industry standard with new GEO capabilities that strategically position earned media coverage as the cornerstone of AI visibility while amplifying stories across owned and social channels to maximize discovery.

Proven Results

HCM clients are already seeing the impact of GEO-optimized strategies:

400% increase in website traffic for a client after educational content positioned them as the go-to option when consumers turned to AI following a major study that found toxins in the industry leader

for a client after educational content positioned them as the go-to option when consumers turned to AI following a major study that found toxins in the industry leader Social fitness platform featured prominently in AI-generated fitness recommendations after strategic earned media placements in Business Insider, New York Post, Popsugar and more were syndicated and amplified across multiple channels– including LinkedIn newsletters

in AI-generated fitness recommendations after strategic earned media placements in Business Insider, New York Post, Popsugar and more were syndicated and amplified across multiple channels– including LinkedIn newsletters Celebrity-favorite wellness brand achieved top-of-mind AI visibility through timely newsjacking that positioned products in tabloid coverage, driving ongoing discovery through LLM searches

achieved top-of-mind AI visibility through timely newsjacking that positioned products in tabloid coverage, driving ongoing discovery through LLM searches And more top-ranking placements and conversion-driven links across HCM's client roster

HCM's GEO Framework

HCM increases AI discoverability through a proprietary GEO methodology that fuses high-credibility earned media with LLM-optimized educational content, amplified across modern channels to compound authority signals and sustain visibility in AI-powered search.

"There's a misconception that AI will replace the need for PR. The reality is the opposite: AI is powered by the stories, expertise, and credibility brands earn through media," Hannah Cranston, CEO and Founder of Hannah Cranston Media, said. "If your narrative isn't clear, trusted, and widely distributed, AI has nothing meaningful to reference. At HCM, we're helping brands understand that earned media isn't optional in this era, it's an infrastructure for discovery. Brands who understand the urgent need for sharp storytelling and AI visibility are coming to HCM for our approach."

About HCM

HCM is the PR agency for changemakers, specializing in impact-driven brands that champion health and wellness, equity, AI solutions, and innovation. The agency partners with pioneers to drive conversations that shape cultural discourse while maximizing visibility across earned, owned, and AI-powered discovery channels. Through integrated GEO strategies, HCM ensures clients are discovered where modern consumers are actually searching. For more information, visit www.hannahcranstonmedia.com.

