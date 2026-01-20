HANNAH KARP APPOINTED EVP & CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER FOR WARNER MUSIC GROUP

Accomplished Journalist and former 'Billboard' Editor-in-Chief Joins WMG's Executive Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) today announced that highly regarded editor and journalist Hannah Karp has been named EVP & Chief Communications Officer, effective January 26. She joins the company's executive leadership team following a decade at Billboard, where she was most recently Editor-in-Chief. Karp will be based in New York and report to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

Karp will spearhead WMG's global communications and brand marketing strategies, ensuring a unified approach across its diverse portfolio of businesses. In addition to managing all internal and external messaging, Karp will oversee the company's philanthropic efforts and special events.

Kyncl said: "Hannah's expert insights, sharp instincts, and innovative approach to storytelling make her the ideal leader to help shape and communicate our future-focused vision during a time of rapid and dynamic evolution. She is widely respected across the business and creative communities, bringing invaluable relationships and a broad perspective shaped by over two decades at the center of the music and media conversation. We're very happy to welcome her to WMG."

Karp joined Billboard in 2017 as News Director before being elevated to Editor-in-Chief the following year. She oversaw all editorial content across the publication's digital, social, and print platforms, serving a fast-growing global audience of music fans, creators, and industry professionals. She previously spent 13 years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, where she covered the music industry as well as beats ranging from sports and travel to the economy, following stints in London, Brussels, and São Paulo. She holds a BA in economics from Duke University, including a year at St. Stephen's College in Delhi, and earned her master's degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

