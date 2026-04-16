Hannover Messe: TeamViewer highlights Agentless Access and AI-supported maintenance for industrial operations

New secure access gateway hardware, developed in partnership with Bechtle, enables plug-and-play deployment of secure and scalable remote access for industrial systems

Integration of TeamViewer's AI agent Tia with remote assistance solution Assist AR for smarter on-site troubleshooting based on proprietary knowledge graph

HANNOVER, Germany, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Hannover Messe, TeamViewer is unveiling key enhancements to its Agentless Access and Assist AR solutions, strengthening its portfolio for the AI-accelerated convergence of operational technology (OT) and IT environments. Both innovations address key challenges for operational efficiency in industrial digital transformation, including downtime, security risks, and growing complexity.

Secure access gateway in partnership with Bechtle

TeamViewer Agentless Access enables direct, zero-trust remote access to any kind of OT equipment. It routes access through an on-premises gateway, without requiring software installation on the endpoint itself. At Hannover Messe, TeamViewer and Bechtle present a secure access gateway hardware that comes pre-configured with Agentless Access. This allows companies to deploy secure, scalable remote access and endpoint management to their industrial systems in a plug-and-play manner.

The Bechtle partnership is complemented by a new Agentless Access release that offers extended protocol support, allowing seamless, secure access to legacy systems such as Windows XP. IT/OT teams can now keep these systems isolated from any direct internet access, while enabling use cases ranging from remote control to remote PLC programming.

Combining Augmented Reality and AI for smarter troubleshooting

TeamViewer is also showcasing an AI-powered extension to its Assist AR solution at Hannover Messe. It helps industrial service teams to capture expert knowledge and use it to resolve unplanned downtimes faster and more consistently. By combining Augmented Reality with TeamViewer's AI agent Tia and its proprietary knowledge graph, support staff receive real-time suggestions during live video calls on how similar issues have been resolved in the past. This makes expert knowledge immediately available where and when it is needed most, streamlines support processes, and helps manufacturers reduce downtime, costs, and operational risk.

Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer, said: "Manufacturing companies who are accelerating their AI-driven transformation and modernize operations while keeping complexity and risk in check will stay ahead of the curve and competition. Together with strong partners like Bechtle, we focus on making secure access and AI assistance an integral part of everyday industrial workflows, so that innovation can scale across even highly heterogeneous and brownfield environments."

TeamViewer CEO joins thought leaders on stage at Hannover Messe

The ongoing digital and AI transformation in manufacturing is the topic of two talks with Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer at this year's Hannover Messe:

On 21 April from 12:50 to 1:15 p.m. on the Hannover Messe Center Stage together with Toto Wolff (CEO and Team Principal of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team), discussing "The Race for Innovation: How Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team & TeamViewer Power High Performance."

On 22 April from 10:10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Siemens booth alongside Tony Hemmelgarn (CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software) on the topic "From Industrial Strength to AI at Scale: Securing Competitive Advantage in the AI Era."

Visit TeamViewer at Hannover Messe 2026

Agentless Access and Assist AR will both be demonstrated live at the TeamViewer booth at Hannover Messe in Hall 15, stand E52.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 635,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces – from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises – empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance – leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

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SOURCE TeamViewer Germany GmbH