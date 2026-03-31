Hanon Systems Supplies Highly Integrated Cooling Entity for Electric Vehicles

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems (KS:018880), a leading global automotive thermal management supplier and subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group, today announced the company is supplying its innovative highly integrated cooling entity for electric vehicles.

Hanon Systems HICE Module

The very compact and multifunctional thermal management module is designed to integrate several components – including the innovative eCompressor, electronic expansion valve block, a combined water-cooled condenser, and internal heat exchanger, chiller, A/C lines, and pressure and temperature sensors – into a single high power-density solution that reduces system complexity, improves thermal performance, and enhances energy utilization, contributing to extended driving range.

"Our solution transforms thermal management into an efficient and intelligent system," said Soo Il Lee, chief executive officer of Hanon Systems. "By unifying all critical refrigerant thermal management functions into one exceptionally compact module, we achieve savings in both packaging and materials. The company is committed to delivering innovative technologies that shape the future of electric mobility and contribute to a more sustainable future."

The highly integrated cooling entity developed by Hanon Systems was first deployed in BMW's fully electric iX3 SUV model. Designed for electric vehicles, the highly integrated cooling entity manages the thermal needs of multiple vehicle subsystems through an intelligent thermal management module. Weighing only 16 kg (35lbs), the system dynamically regulates refrigerant flow and temperature to optimally support real-time demands such a fast charging, high-performance driving, and extreme weather, all while minimizing energy usage.

In addition, the module includes design elements related to noise, vibration and harshness (NVH), such as vibration isolation components and a sound cover. This design facilitates scalable production and efficient vehicle assembly, supporting adaptability to a wide range of battery electric vehicles platforms.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems, founded in 1986, is a global leader in thermal management solutions. In January 2025, it became a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Group. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, powertrain cooling, compressor, fluid transport, and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 50 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers and employs more than 20,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

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SOURCE Hanon Systems