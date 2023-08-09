Hansei Solutions Welcomes Healthcare Industry Leader Terry Goertz as Chief Technology Officer

Hansei Solutions Proudly Announces Terry Goertz as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Innovation and Growth in the Behavioral Health Industry

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansei Solutions, the leading revenue cycle management provider specializing in behavioral health, is proud to announce the appointment of Terry Goertz as its new Chief Technology Officer. With a remarkable career spanning over 10 years in healthcare and 20 years in delivering technology solutions, Terry brings unparalleled expertise and insight to the Hansei team as the company readies for a year of transformative growth.

Hansei Solutions Announces Terry Geortz as Chief Technology Officer. "I am eager to leverage my expertise to support Hansei's mission in aiding individuals and families facing mental health and substance use challenges," stated Terry Goertz. "Through research-based solutions, we can empower partners to create a lasting impact on clients' lives." "Hansei" means to reflect on the past, learn from mistakes, and commit to doing better in the future. To stop Hansei is to stop learning. Hansei Solutions helps non-hospital healthcare facilities nationwide do it better, combining full-service revenue cycle management technology with a personal touch to forge lasting and strategic partnerships. Simply put, Hansei enables providers to collect more, save more, remain compliant, and make more informed decisions impacting their growth and bottom lin (PRNewsfoto/Hansei Solutions)

Terry Goertz boasts a remarkable career marked by exceptional leadership and innovation. His successes include impactful company acquisitions, advisory roles, and leadership as a Venture Manager for a Fortune 100 healthcare company. Terry's visionary capabilities shine through his development of long-term US healthcare projections and his pivotal role in shaping a potential billion-dollar Humana platform. His recent positions at Availity, including Chief of Staff and Vice President of Product Experience, Innovation, and Analytics, underscore his dedication to Human-Centered design, driving innovative solutions to enhance user experiences and reduce administrative complexities for healthcare providers and payers.

"I firmly believe exceptional service and products are rooted in exceptional experiences," stated Terry Goertz. "At Hansei, my vision as Chief Technology Officer is to leverage the unparalleled data resources at our disposal to deliver cutting-edge technologies that meet and exceed user expectations. By enriching the experiences of our partners and team members, we are well-positioned to drive growth and innovation across the behavioral health industry."

"We are truly honored to welcome Terry Goertz to the Hansei team," shares Erin Burke, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Hansei Solutions. Terry is truly a unique candidate. Not only does his depth of knowledge span product and technology, but he also has an entrepreneurial spirit that fits well into our culture of driving innovation and trailblazing. Terry's leadership will benefit our partners and revolutionize the future of technology within our field."

As Terry steps into his role as Chief Technology Officer, Hansei anticipates unprecedented growth and innovation in the healthcare revenue cycle management and healthcare information technology sectors. His forward-looking strategy and dedication to impactful solutions are poised to set new industry standards.

"I am eager to leverage my expertise to support Hansei's mission in aiding individuals and families facing mental health and substance use challenges," stated Terry Goertz. "Through research-based solutions, we can empower partners to create a lasting impact on clients' lives."

About Hansei Solutions

To be Hansei is to reflect on the past, learn from mistakes, and commit to doing better in the future. To stop Hansei is to stop learning. Hansei Solutions helps behavioral healthcare facilities nationwide do it better, combining full-service revenue cycle management technology with a personal touch to forge lasting and strategic partnerships. Simply put, Hansei enables providers to collect more, save more, remain compliant, and make more informed decisions impacting their growth and bottom line.

Learn more at hanseisolutions.com and on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Hansei Solutions