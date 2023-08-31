Hantec Celebrates 33 Years of Success and Global Expansion with Further Growth in Africa

News provided by

Hantec Group

31 Aug, 2023, 05:55 ET

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hantec Group, a trailblazing leader in the trading world, today proudly marks its 33rd anniversary as a key player in the financial industry. Operating across 19 cities under their family of three brands - Hantec Financial, Hantec Markets, and Gaitame Finest - the group stands as a beacon of innovation, expertise, and commitment to traders' success.

Continue Reading
PR_article_1_33years
PR_article_1_33years

The anniversary not only solidifies its global presence but also heralds a significant further expansion into the African market, affirming the group's mission of keeping traders ahead in the dynamic trading landscape.

Three decades of trading expertise

For over three decades, Hantec has led the trading industry providing cutting-edge tools, resources, and insights that empower traders across all levels. Its commitment to excellence has forged trust with traders across the globe, spanning more than 61 countries.

"We celebrate this incredible milestone of over 30 years in the trading industry. Our success reflects hard work, dedication, and trust from our clients and partners who've supported us," said Freddy Lau, Hantec Group CEO.

Hantec's expansion into Africa marks a significant step in its global growth strategy. By setting foot in Africa in 2017, this move embraces the opportunity to empower African traders and assist IBs in capitalizing on the rapid rise of traders in the continent, recently setting up another office in Rwanda. Understanding Africa's unique challenges and opportunities, Hantec offers tailored solutions that make a lasting impact.

Providing state-of-the-art trading platforms, resources, and expert analysis, Hantec remains dedicated to empowering traders. With a global presence across the world's cities, it offers localized insights while maintaining a global perspective.

As Hantec celebrates its history and envisions growth and innovation, its commitment to keeping traders remains - always one step ahead in the world of trading. The expansion into Africa signifies not just a milestone but also a promise of excellence and empowerment across borders.

About Hantec Group
Hantec Group is a comprehensive enterprise with a global presence in 40 institutions across 19 cities. Hantec is a renowned name in the trading industry, boasting over 30 years of experience in providing traders with cutting-edge tools, resources, and insights. With a global presence spanning cities worldwide and 12 regulatory licenses, the brand is committed to its mission of keeping traders ahead in the dynamic world of trading.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197814/PR_article_1_33years.jpg 

SOURCE Hantec Group

Also from this source

Hantec célèbre 33 ans de succès et d'expansion internationale avec une nouvelle croissance en Afrique

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.