Hantec Fortifies Commitment to Client Integrity: Obtains Seychelles' FSA License

Hantec Group

27 Nov, 2023

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hantec, a leading global financial services provider, is proud to announce its recent acquisition of a new license from the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Hantec's mission to broaden its global reach and further solidify its position as a trusted partner in the financial industry.

The Seychelles' FSA license grants Hantec the regulatory approval to operate in this key jurisdiction, opening up new opportunities and enabling the company to offer its comprehensive suite of financial services to a wider client base, particularly in the African region.

"We are thrilled to have obtained this license from the Seychelles' FSA. This development is a testament to our commitment to expanding our presence and providing tailored financial solutions to clients in Africa and beyond," said Freddy Lau, CEO at Hantec Group. "With this new regulatory approval, we are better positioned to serve the dynamic and evolving needs of our clients in the region."

The acquisition of the Seychelles' FSA license is a strategic move that perfectly aligns with Hantec's overarching mission to diversify its client portfolio and enhance its global presence. The African continent, with its dynamic and swiftly growing market, presents immense potential for financial services. By establishing a presence in Seychelles, Hantec aims to leverage its expertise and resources to support the economic development and prosperity of the region."

With an existing portfolio of global regulated licenses, Hantec is already in full compliance with the rigorous regulations set forth by FCA, ASIC, VFSC, and other governing bodies. This commitment underscores Hantec's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and client-centricity.

As a trusted financial services provider with a proven track record, Hantec remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and client-centricity. The acquisition of the Seychelles' FSA license reaffirms Hantec's dedication to regulatory compliance and reinforces its position as a reliable partner for clients seeking innovative and reliable financial solutions.

For more information about Hantec and its range of services, please visit www.hantec.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284127/Hantec_Group.jpg

Hantec renforce son engagement en faveur de l'intégrité des clients : Obtention de la licence de la FSA des Seychelles

Hantec renforce son engagement en faveur de l'intégrité des clients : Obtention de la licence de la FSA des Seychelles

Hantec, un important fournisseur mondial de services financiers, est fier d'annoncer sa récente acquisition d'une nouvelle licence de l'Autorité des...
La transformation du groupe Hantec axée sur les technologies de l'information pour offrir la meilleure plateforme de trading aux clients

La transformation du groupe Hantec axée sur les technologies de l'information pour offrir la meilleure plateforme de trading aux clients

Le groupe Hantec, figure éminente de l'industrie financière, trace une voie audacieuse pour devenir un chef de file de la Fintech, en tirant parti de ...
News Releases in Similar Topics

