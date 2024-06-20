Hanwha to Acquire Philly Shipyard

Hanwha brings cutting-edge marine technology and shipbuilding expertise to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Systems, a global leader in defense electronics and IT technologies, and Hanwha Ocean, one of the world's leading shipbuilders, today announced the acquisition of Philly Shipyard, a leading U.S. shipbuilder that has delivered approximately half of the large U.S. Jones Act commercial ships in the United States since 2000. Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean will together invest $100 million to acquire Philly Shipyard, in furtherance of their strategies to expand their global defense and shipbuilding activities.

Philly Shipyard is a public company controlled by Aker ASA, a Norwegian industrial investment company with ownership interests in energy, green technologies and marine biotechnology. Philly Shipyard produces vessels that are compliant with the Jones Act, a federal requirement that vessels used in domestic trade be built in U.S. shipyards. Established in 1997, Philly Shipyard supplies around 50% of the largest commercial vessels, including tankers and container ships. In addition, Philly Shipyard constructs training vessels for the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD).

"The opportunity to collaborate with Philly Shipyard, a significant shipbuilder with a storied history, is an exciting strategic opportunity that will allow Hanwha Systems to deploy its state-of-the-art naval systems and associated technologies in the U.S. market," said CEO of Hanwha Systems, Charlie SC EOH.

Hyek-woong KWON, CEO of Hanwha Ocean, added "We look forward to leveraging our shipbuilding and manufacturing know-how in continuing the success of Philly Shipyard as it meets the expanding needs of the U.S. for decades to come."

Hanwha Systems is one of the leading defense companies in Korea, developing technologies for unmanned maritime systems, naval radars and sensors for MUM-T (Manned and Unmanned Teaming) operation. With its cutting-edge marine technology, Hanwha Systems is eager to produce vessels in the commercial market and take advantage of opportunities in the unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), Smart Ship and unmanned surface vehicles (USV) markets. Hanwha Ocean, a world-class shipbuilder pioneering the global marine defense market, has a full suite of low-carbon, high-tech vessels ranging from ammonia and LNG carriers, to destroyers, submarines and frigates.

Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean see this acquisition as part of a long-term investment strategy to bring best practices and leading technologies to complement existing Philly Shipyard capabilities.

"After two decades of stewardship, it is with great honour that we transition the ownership from Aker to Hanwha. Recognized as a global leader, Hanwha brings a wealth of sophisticated shipbuilding experience that will enable Philly Shipyard to realize a grander vision for its employees and customers. Reflecting on the past 17 years, I am personally grateful for the opportunity to have worked side by side the people of Philly Shipyard and eagerly anticipate witnessing the shipyard's continued growth and success in the future," said Kristian Røkke, Chairman of Philly Shipyard ASA.

About Hanwha Systems

Hanwha Systems is the representative company of the Republic of Korea ranging with world-class companies in various business areas based on avionics and space, security and safety, and information systems service. Hanwha Systems has Defense Division and ICT Division with customer value being the top priority.

About Hanwha Ocean

Hanwha Ocean is a globally renowned maritime and shipbuilding company with 50+ years of shipbuilding experience, including a wide range of naval ships that include submarines, warships other naval support vessels, as well as commercial vessels, such as LNG Carriers and Very Large Crude Oil Carriers. Hanwha Ocean's Okpo shipyard is the second largest and one of the most efficient shipyards in the world.

