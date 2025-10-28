Hanyang University Researchers Explore Role of Time-Restricted Eating in Controlling MASLD

A new study explored the benefits of time-restricted eating (TRE) in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD)

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Time-restricted eating (TRE), a form of intermittent fasting, helps with improving weight loss, insulin resistance, and body composition. These factors are the functional changes associated with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). The results of this study explore the efficacy and safety of TRE in patients with MASLD. The study results suggest that TRE can effectively reduce hepatic steatosis and can serve as a practical dietary strategy for MASLD management.

The study results suggest that TRE can effectively reduce hepatic steatosis and can serve as a practical dietary strategy for MASLD management. However, the dietary pattern is not superior to traditional calorie restriction when total energy intake is controlled.

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) is a condition where excess fat builds up in the liver due to metabolic risk factors. The cornerstone for treating MASLD is managing the underlying metabolic risk factors through a healthy diet and physical activity.

A group of researchers from Hanyang University, under the guidance of Professor Dae Won Jun, explored the effect of time-restricted eating (TRE) in managing MASLD. TRE is a form of intermittent fasting focused on eating all the daily calories within a specific daily window. "What is the most effective and sustainable dietary approach for patients with MASLD? We wanted to find an answer to this question," mentioned Professor Jun while talking about the motivation behind the study. The study was published online on June 19, 2025, in the Journal of Hepatology.

For the study, patients with overweight or obesity and MASLD were randomized into three groups: standard of care (SOC) group, or the control group; the calorie restriction (CR) group; and the TRE group. Improvement in hepatic steatosis and changes in physical, physiological, and biochemical parameters were analyzed.

Participants in both the TRE and CR groups showed a significant decrease in hepatic steatosis, body weight, and visceral fat. Serious adverse events were not reported in either the TRE group or the CR group. Notably, TRE participants achieved these benefits simply by limiting eating hours while maintaining their usual meals, without adopting specific diets such as the Mediterranean diet. "Our study suggests that TRE may be more practical and easier to follow, especially for Asian populations," said Dr. Joo Hyun Oh, a researcher associated with the study. Changes in blood glucose, cholesterol, and sleep duration were similar between CR and TRE. This suggests that while TRE effectively improves liver fat and function, it may not provide additional metabolic or sleep-related advantages beyond CR.

As obesity is now a global issue, a clear, evidence-based guidance on finding the right diet is crucial. This research work can help in correcting misconceptions regarding unproven dietary trends. As TRE and CR are similarly effective in managing MASLD, individuals should choose an eating pattern suitable for their lifestyle. In the following years, the insights from this study can guide the development of personalized dietary strategies, tailored to each individual's daily routine, cultural background, and biological needs. This can help in achieving sustainable weight management and preventing metabolic diseases.

Reference

Title of original paper: Efficacy and safety of time-restricted eating in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease

Journal: Journal of Hepatology

DOI: 10.1016/j.jhep.2025.06.005

