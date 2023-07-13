HANZA expands annual manufacturing volume for Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe by over 100 MSEK

News provided by

HANZA AB

13 Jul, 2023, 02:31 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA has today signed a manufacturing agreement with Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe ("MLE"), a leading provider of logistics solutions with self-designed innovative, high-quality forklifts. The agreement expands the existing co-operation between the parties substantiallt and will add an estimated order value exceeding SEK 100 million per year.

HANZA currently manufactures a number of modules for MLE's factory in Järvenpää, Finland. The parties have agreed on an additional manufacturing solution whereby co-operation is extended to include further sourcing, manufacturing and assembly operations.

"We are proud that MLE has chosen our manufacturing solution, which significantly expands our cooperation.", says Erik Stenfors, CEO HANZA.

"MLE has a long and good cooperation with HANZA and is happy to deepen it further under this agreement ", says Simo Kangastupa, Sourcing Director, MLE Oy. 

The new agreement will be implemented in steps and is expected to be fully implemented within one year. At full volume, the new order value is expected to exceed 100 MSEK per year.

The agreement will be executed by HANZA's Cluster Baltics.

This disclosure contains information that HANZA AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 13-07-2023 08:13 CET.

For further information please contact:
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
e-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE HANZA AB

Also from this source

HANZA Interim report January - March 2023

HANZA: Year-end report 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.