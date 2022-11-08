HANZA: Interim report January - September 2022

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA AB (publ) reports a all-time-high third quarter with a 40% sales growth compared to the same quarter last year. The company also reports a continued high order intake and expect a strong performance going forward. In addition, as announced separately, HANZA has set a strategy for the coming years, HANZA 2025, with raised financial targets.

Third quarter 2022

Net sales increased by 40% to SEK 838 million (597). Adjusted for acquisitions and currency, growth amounted to 26%.

(597). Adjusted for acquisitions and currency, growth amounted to 26%. Operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 50.2 million (37.5), which corresponds to an operating margin of 6.0% (6.3). The margin was negatively affected by increased costs of energy and certain material, which has been forwarded to the customer with no added margin.

(37.5), which corresponds to an operating margin of 6.0% (6.3). The margin was negatively affected by increased costs of energy and certain material, which has been forwarded to the customer with no added margin. Profit after tax amounted to SEK 26.1 million (19.9), which corresponds to SEK 0.73 (0.56) per share before dilution and SEK 0.72 (0.55) after dilution.

(19.9), which corresponds to (0.56) per share before dilution and (0.55) after dilution. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 82.9 million (-19.3).

The nine-month period 2022

Net sales increased by 42% to SEK 2,548 million (1,799). Adjusted for acquisitions and currency, growth amounted to 27%.

(1,799). Adjusted for acquisitions and currency, growth amounted to 27%. Operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 148.7 million (100.3), which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.8% (5.6).

(100.3), which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.8% (5.6). Profit after tax amounted to SEK 81.5 million (55.0), which corresponds to SEK 2.28 (1.56) per share before dilution and SEK 2.25 (1.56) after dilution.

(55.0), which corresponds to (1.56) per share before dilution and (1.56) after dilution. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 125.6 million (66.2).

CEO Erik Stenfors comments the report

"We see a continued strong demand from our diversified customer base, and we also continue to gain trust from new customers. In addition to signing new agreements, we have expanded our premises in several locations during the quarter to accommodate increasing volumes. One feature of our cluster model is that it allows us to expand in a cost-effective way."

"Our focus now is to deliver on the HANZA 2025 strategy. This phase includes, among other things, new and offensive financial targets, firm sustainability goals and continued development of our clusters."

"By complementing manufacturing with related services, customer value can be increased. In close dialogue with our customers, HANZA will investigate the need for additional geographic presence, which may lead to a future geographic expansion by the end of 2025".

This disclosure contains information that HANZA AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on November 8 2022 at 07:30 am.

For further information please contact:

Erik Stenfors, CEO, Tel: +46-709 50 80 70, e-mail: [email protected]

Lars Åkerblom, CFO, Tel: +46-707 94 98 78, e-mail: [email protected]

