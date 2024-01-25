HANZA invites to a Capital Markets Day and year-end report on February 13

News provided by

HANZA AB

25 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

KISTA, Sweden, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA organizes a Capital Markets Day and invites investors, analysts and media to a combined presentation of the year-end report for 2023 and the new financial targets. The Capital Markets Day will be held on February 13 in Stockholm. 

The Capital Markets Day will be a hybrid event held in Kista, Stockholm, with live webcast. A light lunch buffet will be served from 12 noon, before the presentations start at 13:00 and end with coffee at 15:30. 

The program includes presentation of the report, presentation of HANZA's new and long-term financial targets, and presentations from representatives from different parts of the organization. 

All presentations will be held in English. On-site participants will be able to ask oral questions, webcast participants can submit questions via the webcast chat. Please pre-register your participation by email. 

Time: Tuesday February 13, 13:00-15:30, lunch from 12:00. 

Address: Torshamnsgatan 35 (Nordic Forum) in Kista, Sweden. 

Registration to attend in person: By February 6 to [email protected] 

Participate via webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/hanza-quarterly-report-cmd-13-02-24 

For further information please contact:
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
e-mail: [email protected]

Lars Åkerblom, CFO
+46 707 94 98 78
[email protected] 

