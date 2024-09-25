HANZA's CEO buys shares

News provided by

HANZA AB

Sep 25, 2024

KISTA, Sweden, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA's CEO Erik Stenfors has purchased 8,000 shares in HANZA for an amount of SEK 417,280.

The shares were traded on September 25, 2024.

After the share purchases, Erik Stenfors' holding amounts to 630,000 shares.

For further information please contact:
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
e-mail: [email protected]

Lars Åkerblom, CFO
+46 707 94 98 78
[email protected] 

