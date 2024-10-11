HANZA's principal owner increases its holding

News provided by

HANZA AB

Oct 11, 2024, 02:33 ET

KISTA, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA's main shareholder Färna Invest AB, owned by Gerald Engström, has purchased 380,000 shares in HANZA AB during September and owns 9,980,000 shares in the company at the end of September, corresponding to 22.86%. This is according to data as of 2024-09-30 from Euroclear.

An updated list of shareholders is now published on HANZA's website, www.hanza.com.

For further information please contact:
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
[email protected]

Lars Åkerblom, CFO
+46 707 94 98 78
[email protected] 

