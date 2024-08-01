HAOQI Announces Global Launch of Mustang Electric Mountain Bike, Elevating Riding Experience

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 1, 2024, HAOQI, a premium electric bike company, recently achieved a significant milestone by revealing their much-anticipated electric mountain bike (eMTB), the Mustang. This cutting-edge model, born after an intensive 9-month period of development, has now transformed from a mere concept into a tangible reality. It was designed in the United States, meticulously crafted and tested by engineering team in Germany, and skillfully manufactured and assembled in the Czech Republic. The Mustang is now available on HAOQI's website in the USA. It will soon be launched on websites in Canada and Germany, captivating riders worldwide with its exceptional performance and groundbreaking features.

Leisure Cycle with HAOQI Mustang Premium Ebike Mountain Biking with Mustang Mid-Drive Ebike HAOQI Mustang with Bafang M560 Mid-Drive Motor & Torque Sensor

Mustang eMTB offers a comprehensive advantage, ensuring an exceptional riding experience for adventure seekers and cycling enthusiasts with:

Powerful Performance

Equipped with a 500w Bafang M560 mid motor, weighing just 3.3kg, delivering an impressive torque of 130nm. This advanced torque sensor optimizes energy use, enhances control, and improves overall handling for a smoother, more enjoyable ride.

Paired with a high-capacity 48v 15ah Samsung battery, ensuring long-lasting reliability.

Vibrant Display

Features a detachable full color LCD display at the handlebar for easy and convenient access to essential ride information. Switch between thrilling speeds of up to 28mph or a more relaxed 20mph with just a tap. Experience effortless control and thrilling performance on every ride.

Lightweight Design

Boasts a lightweight design, weighing only 64 lbs with the battery, for enhanced maneuverability and effortless handling.

Comes with 27.5" tire size, striking a balance between agility and stability.

Enhanced Comfort

Equipped with a 130Nm travel front suspension and a rear suspension to absorb shocks and bumps, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride.

Features hydraulic brakes for responsive and reliable stopping power.

Upgraded Gear Shifting

Includes an upgraded 8-speed transmission system, allowing for seamless gear changes and optimal control.

Based on insights from LinkedIn, the global electric bike market reached a staggering value of $49.1 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain a steady growth trajectory with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028, projected to reach an impressive $62.3 billion by 2028.

"The electric bike is more than just an eco-friendly option; it has become a new lifestyle. By seamlessly merging tradition with modern technology, it has revolutionized the way we travel, offering people a more efficient and convenient mode of transportation. The emergence of the electric bike industry has undeniably brought us greater convenience and added joy to our lives. In this era of challenges and opportunities, we have every reason to believe in a promising future for the electric bike industry. Let us eagerly anticipate the remarkable journey ahead and together witness the incredible rise of electric bikes." said Lemmy, CEO of HAOQI.

Exciting news! HAOQI has just launched their much-anticipated Mustang on https://haoqiebike.com/products/haoqi-mustang-premium-electric-mountain-bike, available at an irresistible price of $2399. Enthusiasts can expect an unbeatable blend of performance and value as they embark on an unforgettable journey with HAOQI. For more information, please visit: https://www.haoqiebike.com

About HAOQI

With a decade of experience in the electric bike industry, HAOQI has established itself as a major player. Their product lineup, featuring dual battery systems and long-range capabilities, has garnered widespread acclaim, captivating customers worldwide. Backed by a robust cross-border supply chain and endorsed by more than 600 media outlets, HAOQI has earned the trust of consumers as a reliable brand.

SOURCE HAOQI EBIKE