HAP Names Laurie Doran Chief Financial Officer

Doran brings nearly 30 years of comprehensive financial leadership experience in the health care industry to HAP. Most recently, she was a consulting partner to the Association of Community Affiliated Health Plans (ACAP) and served as a business strategy advisor to providers, payers, and government with a focus on growth opportunities, health plan operations and provider payment innovations.

During her career, she served as chief financial officer and chief customer officer of BMC HealthNet Plan, which was established by Boston Medical Center and is one of the largest Medicaid health plans in Massachusetts. She also spent 12 years at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care in Massachusetts, where she led a variety of finance teams including medical economics, actuarial systems, reporting and analysis. Earlier in her career, she held positions at the Department of Veterans Affairs/ Veterans Health Administration, Group Health Incorporated, The Bristol Group, Inc. and Massachusetts General Hospital.

"Laurie's vast experience encompasses not only finance and health care, but also managing government programs – particularly those that serve the Medicaid population and their unique needs," said Dr. Michael Genord, interim president and CEO of HAP. "Her wide-ranging expertise will serve HAP well as we continue to expand our reach into key markets and serve these important but vulnerable members. This is one more example of how HAP continues to grow its talent base and competencies by strategically adding key leaders and disciplines in a variety of areas throughout the organization."

Doran holds a Master of Public Health degree from Yale University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Management and Policy from the University of New Hampshire.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For nearly 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

