Hapax Launches a New Category of AI: A Proactive Platform Where AI Builds the AI Your Business Needs

Using a proprietary World Model, Hapax observes how organizations work and autonomously deploys custom AI workers for every team: no engineering, no configuration, no expertise required

AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at HumanX, Hapax launched a first-of-its-kind AI platform that proactively observes how an organization works, identifies automation opportunities without being asked, and instantly deploys custom AI coworkers with no engineering or configuration required. Unlike every other AI tool that came before it, Hapax identifies the work that needs to be done and automatically builds custom AI solutions tailored to your workflows, making it the first platform where AI builds AI for you.

The gap between what AI promises and what most organizations experience is not closing, it's widening. A small percentage of AI-fluent employees are unlocking significant productivity gains while the rest are left with fragmented tools, low adoption, and limited impact. This is because today's AI tools are passive. Getting real value requires knowing when to use AI, how to prompt it effectively, and how to build or configure solutions for your specific workflows. That combination of expertise and available time exists in very few organizations and almost never at scale. Hapax was built on a different premise: AI shouldn't require the business to adapt to the tool. The tool should adapt to the business.

Different from other LLMs, which function as a ride-a-long thought partner, Hapax is a Human-AI Operating System. It is the destination from which teams operate. Hapax is where teams and AI agents work together on real projects, with shared context, parallel execution, and full human oversight. Hapax's near-immediate usefulness comes from the creation and use of its proprietary world model, encompassing memory, information flow, and cause-and-effect of users' actions and reactions, enabling Hapax to build solutions aligned with how people actually work. Within hours, it comes to know an organization and individual workflows, understanding and predicting what needs to happen next.

Hapax first launched as an AI platform for banks, embedding enterprise-grade security and compliance from day one for highly regulated industries. The launch of Hapax's proactive AI platform is inspired by its origins in banking, where success depended on building powerful tools that could operate in low-tech environments and be used by non-technical teams. In that process, Hapax found that traditional LLM experiences, reliant on prompting and creative input, simply didn't work. Banks needed AI that could observe and create value with near-zero human requirements. With this observation, Hapax's team set out to reimagine the experience, ultimately creating Hapax's proactive AI platform.

"When we started out serving banks, our goal was to democratize access to AI for all banks, regardless of size. Our goal remains the same with our new proactive AI platform, except now, we are looking to democratize access to AI for all," said Hank Seale, Founder and CEO of Hapax. "Reaping the benefits of AI shouldn't require excess time and technical skills. Companies shouldn't be worried if their competitors are realizing efficiencies faster. With Hapax, everyone gets the power automatically. No coding, vibe or otherwise, required."

Rooted in its early work in banking, Hapax combines powerful capabilities with simple, proactive user experiences, all while bringing to market a solution that is already trusted in highly regulated environments – by banks managing up to $90B in assets. Hapax is purpose-built for secure, compliant AI adoption, with centralized governance, permissioned data access, and full traceability of every AI action. This eliminates the visibility and control gaps common in today's AI tools. Together, this approach defines a new standard for enterprise AI, where innovation, security, and control are built in from day one.

Already in beta testing, the platform completed over 350 proactive automations in less than 2 weeks within just one organization. Examples include:

Smarter sprint execution : As deadlines approach, Hapax analyzes team velocity, identifies bottlenecks, reprioritizes work, and recommends scope adjustments, helping teams stay on track and communicate changes with clarity.

: As deadlines approach, Hapax analyzes team velocity, identifies bottlenecks, reprioritizes work, and recommends scope adjustments, helping teams stay on track and communicate changes with clarity. Real-time funnel optimization : When conversion drops despite rising traffic, Hapax pinpoints where and why users are falling off, surfaces performance issues, and recommends fixes, enabling teams to quickly recover lost pipeline and revenue.

: When conversion drops despite rising traffic, Hapax pinpoints where and why users are falling off, surfaces performance issues, and recommends fixes, enabling teams to quickly recover lost pipeline and revenue. Accelerated incident response : When critical production issues arise, Hapax automatically identifies root causes, correlates past incidents, builds monitoring agents, and drafts post-mortems, effectively reducing resolution time from hours to minutes.

: When critical production issues arise, Hapax automatically identifies root causes, correlates past incidents, builds monitoring agents, and drafts post-mortems, effectively reducing resolution time from hours to minutes. Faster churn response: When customer churn spikes, Hapax surfaces the underlying drivers, identifies at-risk segments, builds early-warning systems, and recommends targeted interventions, giving teams the analysis and action plan they need before it becomes a larger revenue problem.

"Organizations know automation will create efficiency, but those opportunities take time to uncover, as well as engineering time and money to deploy. For most companies, the opportunity cost to deploy engineering resources away from core products and focus feels too high, and automations don't happen," said Connor Huddleston, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Hapax. "Hapax solves that top to bottom. It finds the automation opportunities, creates the automation, and deploys it. What took months or years and millions of dollars in engineering time can now happen in hours and days."

Hapax is available today at www.askhapax.ai.

About Hapax

Hapax built the first proactive AI infrastructure designed to power how modern work operates. Its platform observes how organizations operate and autonomously creates AI workers tailored to their unique workflows, knowledge, and decisions, enabling teams to scale capacity, reduce operational cost, and unlock the full value of AI without requiring expertise or engineering resources.

SOURCE Hapax