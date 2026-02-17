Happy Birthday Stamps Make A Come Back in 2026

First-day-of-issue dates, locations for spring and early summer releases also revealed

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today announced two new stamps to be released later in 2026: Happy Birthday and a nonprofit-price stamp featuring a summer sunset. Additional stamp subjects will be announced in the coming weeks and months. These designs are preliminary and may change.

Happy Birthday Summer Sunset Nonprofit

Happy Birthday

For the first time since 2021, the Postal Service will issue a stamp designed especially for birthday invitations, cards, letters and packages. "I am excited that we are issuing new Happy Birthday stamps. Many customers have submitted ideas for occasion-specific stamps such as these and we are pleased to be able to fulfill this request from the public," said Lisa Bobb-Semple, USPS stamp services director. Lisa Congdon designed the stamp using her own artwork. The project was art directed by Greg Breeding.

Summer Sunset

Summer Sunset is a new nondenominated, nonprofit-price stamp intended for bulk mailings by authorized nonprofit organizations. The stamp features an oil painting of a sunset in Menemsha, a small fishing village in the town of Chilmark, MA, on Martha's Vineyard by local artist Rachael Cassiani. "Sunsets are universally appealing," said Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS who designed the stamp. "A postage stamp that celebrates looking out over a body of water at the end of a summer day seems to fit well for a nonprofit organization." Summer Sunset will be sold in self-adhesive coils of 3,000 and 10,000.

The U.S. Postal Service also announced release dates and locations for many stamp issues in spring and early summer.

Stamps Release Date City State ZIP Figures of the American Revolution April 10 Washington DC 20066 Happy Birthday April 18 Providence RI 02904 A Day at the Beach (local ceremony) April 24 Burlingame CA 94010 Route 66 May 5 Phoenix AZ 85026 Bald Eagle: Hatchling to Adult May 14 Wabasha MN 55981 Summer Sunset (no ceremony) June 25 Edgartown MA 02539 Declaration of Independence July 4 Philadelphia PA 19104

Details on first-day-of-issue cities/ceremony locations for other 2026 stamps will be released throughout the year. Dates and locations are subject to change.

