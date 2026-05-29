Meet Some of the People Who Shaped the Nation's Story

The stamps were first dedicated during an interactive exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Postal Museum on April 10. This second dedication at the World Stamp Show is intended to highlight the contributions of these important Americans in Boston, one of the cradles of the revolution.

"It's no exaggeration to say this is one of the most ambitious stamp projects we've ever attempted," said Nicholas Sucich, USPS director of digital communications. "Twenty-five stamps. Twelve different artists using multiple approaches and techniques. Oil paintings, watercolors, chalk, acrylic, graphite, tempura, digital.

"The team behind these stamps spent years working with historians and subject matter experts to ensure each figure's story and portrait was accurate and grounded in scholarship. It was a monumental achievement. … We at the Postal Service hope you'll buy the stamps, of course. But more importantly, we hope you'll be moved to learn more about these early patriots and the governing principles they established that still guide us today."

'Give me liberty or give me death!'

Prior to the start of the Revolutionary War, there was growing resistance to British imperial rule and taxation throughout the 13 Colonies. Defiance of the British came from all socioeconomic levels: writers and activists; women and men (both enslaved and free); Native Americans; and lawyers and legislators. France and Spain also provided crucial international support. Their alliance added legitimacy to the fight, showed the rest of the world the struggle for independence was serious, and strengthened the Colonies' military position. The American Revolution lasted nearly a decade and reshaped the young nation and global politics.

Artwork

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, oversaw the ambitious project. "It's unusual to design a pane of stamps featuring 25 different portraits," she said. "But that number felt essential. How else could you begin to tell the story of the Revolution's complexity with fewer?"

The 25 portraits are arranged in five rows of five. Beneath each is written the person's name and a short identifying line in black ink. Along the bottom of each stamp, the words "USA" and "Forever" appear in gray. Each portrait draws on a historical image of the person depicted in the artwork.

Some figures gaze out at the viewer, while others glance toward their neighbors on the pane. Others look beyond, as if to the future. A single image of the American flag is layered behind the portraits. The flag is screened so its stars and stripes appear softly faded, providing a unifying backdrop for the 25 faces while keeping the portraits visually dominant.

The block of stamps is set on a larger background that features an image of the Declaration of Independence, adding another layer of historical context. At the very top of the pane, a line of text reads, "Forging America's bold new beginning through courage, leadership, and sacrifice."

The first row features Abigail Adams, John Adams, Agwalongdongwas, James Armistead and Cornplanter.

In the second row are John Dickinson, Benjamin Franklin, Elizabeth Freeman, Bernardo de Gálvez and Nathanael Greene.

The third row depicts Alexander Hamilton, Lemuel Haynes, Patrick Henry, John Jay and Thomas Jefferson.

The fourth row shows Thaddeus Kosciuszko, Marquis de Lafayette, James Madison, Thomas Paine and Esther DeBerdt Reed.

Appearing in the fifth and final row are Paul Revere, Deborah Sampson, Baron von Steuben, Mercy Otis Warren and George Washington.

Each portrait was created especially for the Postal Service by one of 12 artists: Julia Bottoms, Kam Mak, Tim O'Brien, Alex Bostic, Gary Kelley, Michael J. Deas, Karla Ortiz, Roberto Parada, Dale Stephanos, Marc Burckhardt, Sharon Irla and Julia Kolesova.

The artists' varied approaches reflect the individuality of the subjects. Some worked in traditional oil paints or egg tempera, others in pastels or digital media, resulting in a collection that balances historical likenesses with fresh, contemporary interpretations.

Figures of the American Revolution stamps are being issued in panes of 25. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

More information about the individuals represented in the portraits can be found at StampsForever.com.

News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #FiguresoftheAmericanRevolution.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at stampsforever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

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National contact: James McKean

[email protected]

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Local contact: Judith Ferriera

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SOURCE U.S. Postal Service