Happy Egg Co. Free Range Eggs Now Sold in 18-Count Cartons

Larger Size of Certified Organic and Signature Free Range Eggs are Available for Retailers to Carry

ROGERS, Ark., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Egg Co., the #1 free range brand in the U.S., according to Nielsen, is expanding its offerings to include an 18-count of their certified Organic and original Free Range eggs. Ideal for families and consumers who regularly purchase eggs, the larger cartons feature the company's premium, American Humane Certified eggs. Each are rich in farm-fresh flavor, feature stunning sunrise yolks, and deliver 6g of protein with vitamins and minerals in every serving.

Happy Egg Co.'s Organic Free Range 18-count pack is ideal for large families. Inside every shell, you'll find rich golden yolks that look and taste incredible.
Happy Egg Co.'s free range eggs are laid by hens who are Happily raised on 8+ acres by small family farmers.
Raised on 8+ acres of land by small, family farms across the Ozarks and the Midwest (the Organic eggs come from 100% organic farms!), Lohmann Brown and Hyline Brown breeds have year-round access to the outdoors on 21.8 square feet of range per bird (10x the space of most free range farms). The hens also receive daily care from farmers and are fed a specially formulated diet.

Said Whitney Fortin, VP of Marketing at Happy Egg, "For the many people who eat our high-quality, Free Range eggs for breakfast daily, are feeding a large family, or cooking brunch for guests, our new 18-count cartons are an ideal choice. The question now is, will one and a half dozen be enough?"

Happy Egg Co.'s 18-count Free Range brown eggs are available for retailers across the country to carry, plus they're currently brightening up the grocery aisle at select Kroger, Sprouts, Stater Bros., and Walmart locations.

About Happy Egg Co. 
Happy Egg Co. is a family-owned, privately held company that proudly partners with over 100 small, family farms across the Ozarks and the Midwest to bring to market high-quality, American Humane Certified Free Range eggs. From their distinctively different Heritage eggs to their certified Organic and signature Free Range eggs, it's the superior care the birds receive that leads to Happy Eggs' unbeatable taste and uniquely plump yolks. Visit HappyEgg.com to learn more and follow @happyeggcousa on social media, including Instagram and Facebook.

