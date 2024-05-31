Happy Egg Co. PSA: Don't Crack Your Eggs on National Egg Day

Free Range Egg Brand Offering Three Lucky Winners a Year's Supply of Eggs to Celebrate

ROGERS, Ark., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Picture this: You're a Happy Egg free range egg, and you wake up in your cozy yellow pulp carton. Your day starts with a gentle warm bath in fresh spring water, followed by a deep yolk massage. Your shell gets a luxurious scrub to keep it looking smooth and radiant, and you put on a custom-fitted egg robe to take a much-deserved nap. You're living on the sunny side of life, and it is good.

For National Egg Day on June 3rd, Happy Egg is challenging egg lovers to pamper their eggs instead of cracking them, giving them the TLC they deserve. Snap a photo or video of how you’re pampering your Happy Eggs and tag @happyeggcousa on Instagram for a chance to win a year’s supply of Happy Eggs (that you have permission to crack open the other 364 days of the year). Three winners will be selected and notified by Tuesday, June 4th. Happy Egg proudly partners with over 100 small, family farms across the Ozarks and the Midwest to bring to market high-quality, American Humane Certified Free Range eggs. From their distinctively different Heritage eggs to their certified Organic and signature Free Range eggs, it's the superior care the birds receive that leads to Happy Eggs' unbeatable taste and uniquely plump yolks.

To enter: Draw a smiley face on an egg and post a story, photo, or reel on Instagram (be sure to tag @happyeggcousa) showing us how you treat your egg the way it deserves to be treated (but whatever you do...don't crack it!) You can submit your egg day fun on Instagram by Monday, June 3rd 2024 at 11:59 PM CST for your chance to win.

Three winners will be notified via Instagram direct message by Tuesday, June 4th 2024.

For premium eggs worthy of pampering, Happy Egg's high-quality free range eggs are the perfect match. From their brown-and-blue-shelled Heritage eggs featuring plump, amber yolks and creamy whites to their certified Organic and signature Free Range eggs filled with buttery, farm-fresh flavor, these eggs are laid by hens with room to roam on 8+ acres of range on small, family farms.

About Happy Egg Co.

The #1 free range brand in the U.S., according to Nielsen, Happy Egg Co. is a family-owned, privately held company that proudly partners with over 100 independent, family farms across the Ozarks and the Midwest to bring to market high-quality, American Humane Certified Free Range eggs. Visit HappyEgg.com to learn more and follow @happyeggcousa on social media.

SOURCE Happy Egg Co.