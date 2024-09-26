Happy Family Organics Introduces NEW Happy Baby Infant Formulas, the First and Only USDA & EU-Certified Organic Formulas Made in Europe with Patented Probiotic and Prebiotic Blend

The largest organic baby food brand in the U.S. unveils new infant formulas to help support babies' gut health

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Happy Family Organics®– the #1 organic infant nutrition brand in the U.S.1 – is launching the only line of USDA-certified organic infant formula made with probiotics and prebiotics, designed to help support happy, healthy bellies today and help develop strong foundations for tomorrow. Modeled after breast milk and developed with a science-led approach leveraging more than 50 years of advanced breast milk research, the new portfolio of formulas includes a unique blend of probiotics and prebiotics, making this the brand's closest formula to breast milk yet. 2 This Patented Probiotic and Prebiotic Blend helps develop a baby's gut to be closer to that of a breastfed infant, supporting the development of the immune system (70 percent of which is housed in the gut) and is clinically shown to promote softer, more regular stools.3

"The first thousand days of a child's life is a critical window of time for influencing the gut microbiome,"4 said Amanda Blechman, registered dietitian and Director of Nutrition & Scientific Affairs at Happy Family Organics. "That makes birth to age two an essential time to prioritize babies' gut health, especially given everything research reveals about the far-reaching impacts of the gut microbiome on overall health, from childhood into adulthood. Breastfeeding or using a formula designed to mimic how breast milk helps support a baby's developing gut and immune system can benefit little ones for years to come."

As the newest addition to the brand's wide portfolio of feeding solutions for infants through toddlerhood, the new Happy Baby Organics infant formulas are backed by the brand's own clinical growth & safety trial with U.S. babies and produced at their own state-of-the-art FDA-registered facility in Europe where it is rigorously tested for contaminants, so parents can feed their little ones with confidence. It is the first and only line of formulas that are both USDA and EU-certified organic and made in Europe5. Additionally, the formulas are non-GMO and Clean Label Project Purity Award Certified.

Inspired by changes in breast milk composition over time to meet babies' developing needs, Happy Baby Organic infant formulas are also the only USDA-certified organic formula brand to offer staged formulas. The new easy-to-digest formulas are available in three options. These include:

Happy Baby Organic Stage 1 formula, formulated to provide complete nutrition for baby's first year of life

formulated to provide complete nutrition for baby's first year of life Happy Baby Organic Stage 1 A2 formula, made with A2 milk sourced from selectively bred cows that only produce A2 beta casein

made with A2 milk sourced from selectively bred cows that only produce A2 beta casein Happy Baby Organic Stage 2 formula, made to deliver tailored levels of key nutrients, including calcium and iron, for babies starting at 6 months

Happy Baby staged formulas are available at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $36.99 per 23oz container. Please visit Happy Family's Store Locator for more details: www.happyfamilyorganics.com/store-locator/.

ABOUT HAPPY FAMILY ORGANICS

Happy Family Organics has been on a mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition since the company launched on Mother's Day in 2006. We are constantly innovating to provide families with the best possible products, solutions, and resources for their evolving needs. From day one, we provide organic nutrition and support for your baby's feeding journey, whether that's breast or formula feeding all the way through starting solids and picky eating. We thoughtfully craft organic meals and snacks with curated ingredients that are appropriate for each baby, toddler, and kid's age and stage to help support a lifetime of wellness.

As champions of organic, every product in our line is certified USDA organic, which means our food is grown without using toxic persistent pesticides and the #1 component in our formulas, lactose, is made with organic milk from grass-fed cows[6] All of our products have no artificial hormones or GMOs – just ingredients from earth-friendly organic farms. We know that only a healthy planet can grow healthy food and are committed to cultivating a sustainable world for little ones today and for future generations. From our WIC-authorized Clearly Crafted™ Jars our free online live chat with lactation consultants and registered dietitian nutritionists we put babies and parents first, with support for every family. To learn more, please visit our website: Nutritious Organic Baby Food & More | Happy Family Organics.

1 Circana Custom Baby Food Data Base, Latest 13 Weeks Ending 5/6/24

2 *HMOs in breast milk: 12-18 g/L. Prebiotic levels (g/L) from brand websites as of 8/23/24: Happy Baby Organics (8.0), (Kendamil (2.2), Bobbie (0.0), ByHeart (4.0)

3 Compared to formula without prebiotics and probiotics

4 Thurow R. The first 1,000 days: a crucial time for mothers and children—and the world. Breastfeed Med. 2016; 11:416–8.

5 With the world's finest ingredients

6 Per National Organic Program Regulation

