Happy Family Organics® Launches Happy Mama® Lactation Cookies and Accompanying Amazon ALEXA® Infant Feeding Support Skill

Breastfeeding can be one of the most rewarding, yet challenging parts of a new mother's life. In fact, over half of the questions Happy Family Organics® receives via its free, live infant feeding chat are related to breastfeeding anxiety– many moms are particularly concerned about low supply, how often they should breastfeed, and if their baby is getting enough milk. Additionally, the pandemic has altered many mothers' feeding plans- 29% of moms of babies 0-12 months are breastfeeding longer than planned.**

Many new moms turn to lactation cookie recipes as an easy and delicious way to support their breastfeeding journey, but in reality, it can be challenging to find the time to shop for unique ingredients, such as brewer's yeast, and bake cookies all while caring for an infant. That's why Happy Family Organics® and its in-house team of lactation consultants developed the first and only lactation support cookies that are certified USDA organic, dairy-free, and include a unique Nutrient-Boost Blend™ to support breastfeeding moms' increased nutrient needs.*

"As a mom of three currently breastfeeding a newborn, nursing has been an incredibly unique experience that comes with new challenges each time, but ultimately has been one of the most rewarding aspects of motherhood for me," said Anne Laraway, CEO of Happy Family Organics®. "Our Lactation Cookies were made to support breastfeeding moms' dietary needs, all while helping them feel confident. And it doesn't hurt that they're delicious too!"

Research from Happy Family Organics® found that 91% of lactation cookie buyers are seeking key nutrients to help support their specific nutritional requirements.*** Noticing that most lactation cookies in the US – including the #1 selling brand – had similar ingredients, but no added nutrients specifically targeting lactating moms, Happy Family Organics® identified a gap in the market that inspired its team to create lactation cookies with a unique Nutrient Boost Blend™ to help support breastfeeding moms. The Nutrient Boost Blend™ is made up of 100mg DHA (half or more than the amount in most prenatal vitamins), which helps support baby's brain and eye health. It's an important nutrient to include as roughly 20% of mom's dietary DHA passes through to baby in her breast milk. The cookies' unique Nutrient Boost Blend™ also includes iron for oxygen circulation, vitamin D to support bone health, vitamins B6 & B2, folic acid, biotin, thiamin, and iodine. In addition, the cookies include traditional ingredients that lactation cookie recipes call for and breastfeeding mothers seek out (including oats, ground flaxseed, brewer's yeast) all in a delicious recipe that moms will crave.

To further support new parents, Happy Family Organics is proud to be the first leading baby food brand* to launch an Amazon ALEXA® skill providing free expert feeding support, developed by an in-house team of lactation consultants and registered dietitian nutritionists. The new skill, Happy Baby® Experts (available 24/7 and hands-free), is powered by voice command and helps troubleshoot and answer the top questions new parents have. Topics include help with latching or decreased milk supply, assisting with formula measurements, advising on what to eat while nursing, as well as topics to support families through starting solids and picky eating phases.

Andie Schwartz, Lactation Consultant, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Happy Baby® Expert notes, "As a mom who had my own struggles with breastfeeding my first born, I looked for lactation-supporting snacks made with organic ingredients. These lactation cookies are dairy-free and convenient, made with oats, brewer's yeast, flaxseed, and DHA to help support moms on their breastfeeding journey. I'm proud to have worked with Happy Family Organics to develop this delicious recipe and we're so excited to launch our new Happy Baby Experts ALEXA® Skill, so we can offer even more support to new parents in addition to the free one-on-one chat platform on our website."

Happy Mama® dairy-free Lactation Cookies are currently available for purchase on Amazon.com and at Meijer stores in two flavor combinations: Chocolate, Oat, & Sea Salt and Cinnamon & Oat, for a suggested retail price of $14.99 for 10 cookies.

For more information on the new product line, please visit: https://www.happyfamilyorganics.com/breastfeeding-support/.

To download the Happy Baby Experts ALEXA® skill, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JSN9Q3Y/.

Alexa is a registered trademark of Amazon Technologies, Inc.

ABOUT HAPPY FAMILY ORGANICS®

Happy Family Organics® has been on a mission to change the trajectory of children's health through nutrition since the company launched on Mother's Day in 2006. As the largest and fastest growing organic baby food brand in the country*, we are constantly innovating to provide families with the best possible products, solutions, and resources for their evolving needs. From day one, we provide organic nutrition and support for your baby's feeding journey, whether that's breast or formula feeding all the way through starting solids and picky eating. We thoughtfully craft organic meals and snacks with curated ingredients that are appropriate for each baby, toddler, and kid's age and stage to help support a lifetime of wellness.

As champions of organic, every product in our line is certified USDA organic, which means our food is grown without using toxic persistent pesticides and has no artificial hormones or GMOs – just ingredients from earth-friendly organic farms. We know that only a healthy planet can grow healthy food and are committed to cultivating a sustainable world for little ones today and for future generations. From our WIC-authorized Clearly Crafted™ Jars to our free online live chat with lactation consultants and registered dietitian nutritionists, we put babies and parents first, with support for every family. Happy Family Organics is a Certified B Corporation®™. To learn more, please visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/happy-family-brands .

MEDIA CONTACT: Melody Serafino, [email protected]

*IRI latest 52 Weeks, week of 8.9.20

** BabyCenter COVID-19 Impact Study Wave 3, April 2020

*** Fountainhead Brand Health Tracker n=190

Alexa is a registered trademark of Amazon Technologies, Inc.

SOURCE Happy Family Organics