Happy Hour With a Hacker: Join Dashlane and SocialProof Security CEO for a Live Discussion on Demystifying Cybersecurity For You and Your Business

Rachel Tobac is a hacker and the CEO of SocialProof Security where she helps people and companies keep their data safe by training and pentesting them on social engineering risks. Rachel was also 2nd place winner of DEF CON's wild spectator sport, the Social Engineering Capture the Flag contest, 3 years in a row. Rachel has shared her real life social engineering stories with NPR, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The New York Times, Business Insider, CNN, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Forbes and many more. In her remaining spare time, Rachel is the Chair of the Board for the nonprofit Women in Security and Privacy (WISP) where she works to advance women to lead in the fields. You can follow her on Twitter @RachelTobac .

Diva Hurtado is a Miami native currently based in Paris, France where she works as a Product Manager for Dashlane. She has previously worked to build several educational children's apps such as Space by Tinybop, winner of KAPi (Kids at Play Interactive) Award presented at the world renown CES conference. Her introduction to technology was in creating HackFSU, a large scale hackathon in Florida.

In addition to password management for both businesses and consumers, Dashlane offers another layer of security against hackers. Sign up for Dashlane's free Breach Center and their experts will alert you if they find any compromised data and keep an eye out for future data breaches.

