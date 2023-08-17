Happy Jack Entertainment Presents: "Therapy Sessions" - A Fusion of Music and Mental Health, Sponsored by Bon Jovi's Hampton Water

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Jack Entertainment (HJE), the groundbreaking entertainment company committed to promoting mental health awareness through music and media, is proud to announce its upcoming event, "Therapy Sessions." Taking place on Saturday, August 19th, at Mr. Purple, 180 Orchard Street, "Therapy Sessions'' will feature performances by DJs: Love Language, Gabe Trokel, Mark Wolf, and HJE's very own Co-Founder and DJ, KOCH.

"Therapy Sessions" is a transformative experience that bridges the worlds of music and mental health. This event reflects HJEs vision of creating a safe, supportive space for attendees to enjoy music while also accessing professional mental health resources.

This event is sponsored by the acclaimed wine company "Hampton Water," owned by Jesse and Jon Bon Jovi. The vision of "Hampton Water'' aligns seamlessly with HJE's goals, emphasizing the importance of embracing life and celebrating positive mental health. "Hampton Water'' displays an image of "the Diver'' on their wine bottles to illustrate the power of being "strong, graceful, and elegant," representing their "community of adventurers who know how to live life to the fullest." HJE's company name, "Happy Jack," pays homage to Jack Nathan, the beloved late son of HJE's co-founder, David Nathan. Jack left us suddenly on July 3, 2020, at only 19 years old. Jack's legacy serves as a guiding light for Happy Jack Entertainment.

Both companies share a commitment to charitable causes. "The Pink Agenda'' and "It Gets Better Project" are among the organizations that "Hampton Water'' supports, reinforcing their dedication to giving back to the communities that have shaped their founders' lives. Happy Jack Entertainment's partnership with "MyWellBeing," a therapy-matching company that simplifies the process of finding the right therapist, ensures that HJE'S artists and staff have access to professional online therapy services, promoting self-care, healing, and personal growth.

Join Happy Jack Entertainment for a night that transcends boundaries, celebrates music, and champions mental health. Through "Therapy Sessions," Happy Jack Entertainment is paving the way for a stigma-free future.

For more information about Happy Jack Entertainment, please visit www.happyjackrecords.org.

Happy Jack Entertainment As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, HJE serves as a driving force behind the mental health awareness movement. Most artists struggle mentally, emotionally, and/or physically because they do not have the resources, finances, or proper access to support systems that can help guide them. Happy Jack Entertainment is the first record label of its kind with a focus on developing artists who suffer from mental health issues. Their mission extends to fostering community engagement, outreach programs, and breaking the societal stigma attached to mental illnesses.

