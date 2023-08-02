NYC Nightclub Partners with Music Wellness Company to Promote Mental Health

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Jack Entertainment, is pleased to announce the first NYC "Therapy Sessions" party. "Therapy Sessions:'' a groundbreaking event that merges music and mental health to create a safe and supportive space for attendees will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the NYC nightclub Virgo located at 324 Grand Street.

"Therapy Sessions" will open doors for guests to experience the joy of music while also gaining access to professional mental health resources. At the heart of this event is the commitment to provide support to those in need. To achieve this, Happy Jack Entertainment ensures that a licensed therapist, provided by MyWellBeing, will be available on-site throughout the event to encourage people to try therapy, but also to provide guests with valuable information on mental health resources that they can take away and utilize in their daily lives. This fun filled night will include performances from DJs: KOCH, Mark Wolf, Love Language, Ian Harris, and DJStro. Sponsors for the night are "Kin," a prominent non-alcoholic beverage company, and "Belaire," a leading spirits brand. Both companies are taking a proactive stance in promoting positive mental health practices. By combining entertainment with mental health advocacy, Happy Jack Entertainment will destigmatize seeking help and promote open conversations about mental well-being.

This event is the beginning of Happy Jack Entertainment's commitment to mental health advocacy. The company plans to host monthly events. Each event will incorporate the fusion of music, art, and mental health support, creating a cool and engaging space for meaningful conversations.

Happy Jack Records, MyWellBeing, and all the sponsors are thrilled to bring "Therapy Sessions" to life. Together, we can break down barriers, raise mental health awareness, and foster a society where mental well-being is prioritized.

To learn more about Happy Jack Entertainment, please visit happyjackrecords.org , and check out the Instagram page @happyjackrecords

For more information, media inquiries, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Colette Greenbaum

Associate/Mental Health Services, Happy Jack Entertainment

[email protected]

(917) 748-8131

Happy Jack Entertainment is the first company of its kind, which utilizes a groundbreaking approach to empower individuals to cultivate positive mindsets through the transformative power of Music & Media. Founded in honor of Jack Nathan, the late son of co-founder David Nathan, Happy Jack Entertainment aims to encourage others to embrace mental health discussions across all communities, transcending demographics and creating a more inclusive and compassionate world. The company seeks to revolutionize how people view Mental Health.

MyWellBeing is a therapy-matching company that brings ease to finding the right therapist. MyWellBeing believes in working collaboratively with passionate and diverse therapists who practice empathy and compassion. Since its inception, MyWellbeing has supported millions of people in understanding and accessing mental health care.

SOURCE Happy Jack Entertainment