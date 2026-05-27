Happy Money Crosses $7B in Loan Originations, Appoints Tim Parsons Chief Risk & Analytics Officer

Company grew nearly 5x over past year, adds veteran financial services and risk management executive to support next phase of growth

TORRANCE, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Money, a consumer finance company dedicated to empowering people to achieve their goals, has surpassed $7 billion in cumulative loan originations, helping more than 350,000 Americans pay down credit card debt and save an estimated $1 billion in interest. To support the company's next phase of growth, Happy Money has appointed veteran financial services executive Tim Parsons as Chief Risk & Analytics Officer.

Demand is rising for Happy Money's fixed-rate personal loans as revolving credit card balances at record APRs squeeze household budgets. With Americans carrying close to $1.3 trillion in credit card debt, personal loans offer an alternative with a defined payoff date and a predictable monthly payment. Institutional appetite for this consumer credit asset class is also growing, reflected in recent partnerships with organizations such as Edge Focus and TruMark Financial Credit Union.

Parsons will help build on this growth and shape Happy Money's next chapter. He brings more than 25 years of consumer and small business lending experience, with deep expertise in credit risk, operations, pricing and capital markets. Parsons previously served as COO and then CEO of Sunlight Financial. As COO he led risk, pricing and operations; supported the platform's rapid growth and eventual IPO; and developed strategic relationships with credit unions, banks and institutional capital providers. Earlier, he held senior leadership positions at Citigroup, overseeing a $15 billion consumer credit portfolio. At Happy Money, Parsons leads enterprise risk, credit strategy, pricing and analytics, with a focus on supporting capital markets capabilities, and driving sustainable growth and product expansion.

"I'm honored to join Happy Money's proven credit and risk organization," said Parsons. "Together, we will continue to sharpen how we use data and AI to assess risk faster and more precisely, allowing us to responsibly extend lower-cost credit to more borrowers without compromising the discipline that defines this team."

Happy Money connects borrowers with credit card debt consolidation loans funded by banks, credit unions and asset managers. Its proprietary platform, Hive, runs the full loan lifecycle across underwriting, origination, servicing and capital delivery, giving borrowers a fully digital experience and offering its funding partners turnkey access to a high-performing consumer credit asset class.

"Reaching $7 billion is an important milestone, but the 350,000 people we've helped pay off high-interest credit card debt is the more meaningful number," said Matt Potere, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Money. "Over the past year, we've grown originations nearly 400%, expanded our product offerings, deepened our capital partnerships and continued to build a more automated, AI-native operating model. This is an ideal time to welcome Tim to Happy Money, and I'm confident his deep credit and risk management experience will help fuel our growth, enabling us to broaden our product set and help even more people make progress on their financial goals."

About Happy Money

Happy Money is a consumer finance company that empowers people to achieve their goals through simple, transparent loans funded by trusted financial institutions. Through its proprietary lending platform, Hive, Happy Money delivers a fully digital experience that simplifies borrowing for consumers and helps credit unions, banks and asset managers diversify balance sheets and scale with confidence.

Happy Money's end-to-end loan origination and participation programs provide partners with turnkey access to high-performing assets, underpinned by disciplined credit expertise and robust risk management. Together with its lending partners, Happy Money has originated more than $7 billion in loans to help over 350,000 people take greater control of their financial futures. Learn more at happymoney.com.

SOURCE Happy Money