Happy Money Introduces Partner-Branded Program to Help Credit Unions Drive Lending and Membership Growth

New capability enables institutions to offer personal loans under their brand, powered by Happy Money's multichannel marketing engine and end-to-end lending platform

TORRANCE, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Money , a leading consumer finance company dedicated to empowering people to achieve their goals through responsible lending, today announced the launch of its Partner-Branded Program, which includes partner-branded marketing and embedded delivery capabilities. This program enables financial institutions to offer personal loans to their members and reach new borrowers using the strength of their brand, while Happy Money manages marketing and the full lending lifecycle end-to-end.

As membership growth slows and acquisition costs rise, Happy Money's Partner-Branded Program enables institutions to scale without building new marketing or lending infrastructure. The program leverages Happy Money's performance marketing engine and lending platform, Hive , to drive member loyalty and growth within an institution's footprint.

Building on a multi-year collaboration with Happy Money, MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) has deployed the program to fuel lending and member growth. Through a multichannel approach — including direct mail, email, affiliates, digital media and embedded experiences — the Partner-Branded Program enables MSUFCU to engage existing members, reach new borrowers within its footprint and generate high-yield, short-duration assets supported by Happy Money's disciplined underwriting and servicing.

"Over the past four years, Happy Money has been a strong partner in helping us grow lending in a way that reflects how we serve our members," said Ami Iceman Haueter, Chief Experience Officer for MSUFCU. "The Partner-Branded Program gives us a new opportunity to deepen relationships in our community while increasing access to personal loans designed to help members achieve their goals."

The Partner-Branded Program expands how institutions can work with Happy Money, complementing existing nationwide origination and participation programs. By leveraging their brand to engage existing and potential members through partner-branded marketing and embedded delivery, institutions can grow lending portfolios, deepen member relationships and reach new borrowers within their footprint, with minimal operational lift and no marketing cost.

"Institutions are increasingly focused on growth that strengthens relationships, not just volumes," said Matt Tomko, Chief Revenue Officer of Happy Money. "Our Partner-Branded Program enables institutions to meaningfully serve their communities, driving loyalty and engagement with their brand backed by the strength of our marketing and lending platform."

Explore lending partnership opportunities at happymoney.com/lending-partners .

About Happy Money

Happy Money is a consumer finance company that empowers people to achieve their goals through simple, transparent loans funded by trusted financial institutions. Through its proprietary lending platform, Hive, Happy Money delivers a fully digital experience that simplifies borrowing for consumers and helps credit unions, banks and asset managers diversify balance sheets and scale with confidence.

Happy Money's end-to-end loan origination and participation programs provide partners with turnkey access to high-performing assets, underpinned by disciplined credit expertise and robust risk management. Together with its lending partners, Happy Money has originated more than $6.5 billion in loans to help nearly 350,000 people take greater control of their financial futures. Learn more at happymoney.com .

About MSU Federal Credit Union

MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) was established in 1937 to provide a secure place for members to save and borrow. Guided by its mission to help members achieve financial security, reach their goals, and realize their dreams, MSUFCU supports members through key milestones in life while helping them plan for the future. Recognized as a leader in innovation and as a great place to work, MSUFCU continually seeks new ways to enhance the member experience and strengthen the communities it serves. Today, the Credit Union proudly serves nearly 400,000 members through 35 branches, with over $8.2 billion in assets and more than 1,200 employees. MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan. For additional information, please visit msufcu.org .

SOURCE Happy Money