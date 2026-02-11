Happy Money Deepens Partnership with Edge Focus to Further Expand Access to Responsible Credit

Growth of successful relationship enables consumer finance leader to serve more borrowers, meet demand for personal loans

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Money , a leading consumer finance company dedicated to empowering individuals through responsible lending, today launched the expansion of its partnership with Edge Focus , a technology-enabled private credit firm. Established last year, this deepened relationship reflects continued confidence in Happy Money's performance, leadership and ability to responsibly serve borrowers.

Happy Money's deepened partnership with Edge Focus unlocks an additional capital channel and expands access to responsible credit.

The expanded partnership with Edge Focus unlocks an additional capital channel, enhancing Happy Money's ability to extend credit to a broader spectrum of qualified borrowers, enabling new marketing and operational efficiencies and fortifying established capabilities. These efforts underscore Happy Money's disciplined approach to capital strategy, prioritizing partner alignment, diversification and repeatable performance.

Capital partners like Edge Focus continue to find value in Happy Money's end-to-end lending platform, Hive , which delivers a seamless borrower experience and strong partner returns. Following enhancements to Hive last year, Happy Money has driven faster credit decisions, reduced borrower friction and increased monthly loan originations more than 400% while maintaining consistent asset performance.

"We are proud of what we have accomplished with the Happy Money team since launching this partnership," said Jeff Andrews, Chief Revenue Officer at Edge Focus. "Happy Money has proven to be a strong and reliable partner with a deeply knowledgeable leadership team, a sophisticated lending platform and consistent through-the-cycle performance. We look forward to furthering this relationship to increase the availability of appropriately priced personal loans for consumers while driving growth together."

This expanded collaboration supports Happy Money's durability and scale, complementing existing capital partnerships and adding flexibility to its funding ecosystem. As demand for personal loans continues to grow and institutional appetite for the asset class accelerates, Happy Money is positioned to scale responsibly while maintaining consistency across partners and market conditions.

"Our deepened partnership with Edge Focus underscores the power of our personal loan product, which helps consumers consolidate high-interest credit card debt while delivering high-quality assets to funding partners," said John Triggas, Chief Capital Officer at Happy Money. "By combining diversified institutional relationships with a proven operating platform, we're able to scale responsibly while delivering consistent outcomes across market conditions."

About Happy Money

Happy Money is a consumer finance company that empowers people to achieve their goals through simple, transparent loans funded by trusted financial institutions. Through its proprietary lending platform, Hive, Happy Money delivers a fully digital experience that simplifies borrowing for consumers and helps credit unions, banks and asset managers diversify balance sheets and scale with confidence.

Happy Money's end-to-end loan origination and participation programs provide partners with turnkey access to high-performing assets, underpinned by disciplined credit expertise and robust risk management. Together with its lending partners, Happy Money has originated more than $6.5 billion in loans to help nearly 350,000 people take greater control of their financial futures. Learn more at happymoney.com .

About Edge Focus

Edge Focus is a rapidly growing, technology-enabled private credit firm that manages capital and lending solutions focused on consumer assets. Through its proprietary underwriting and portfolio management software, Edge Focus delivers institutional-grade investment opportunities in consumer loans originated by the nation's leading lending platforms, in partnership with the world's largest and most sophisticated private credit funds. Learn more at edgefocuspartners.com .

SOURCE Happy Money