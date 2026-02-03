Happy Money Elevates John Triggas to Chief Capital Officer and Maria Mosolova to Chief Operating Officer

Leadership promotions reinforce company's capital strategy, operational discipline and readiness for next phase of growth

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Money , a leading consumer finance company dedicated to empowering people to achieve their goals through responsible lending, today announced the promotions of John Triggas to Chief Capital Officer and Maria Mosolova to Chief Operating Officer, reflecting the company's continued growth, expanding capital partnerships and increasing operational sophistication.

Triggas and Mosolova have played critical roles in scaling Happy Money's capital partner network and operating model during a period of significant originations growth and diversification. Over the past year, the company has launched its eighth-generation credit model , expanded funding partnerships with credit unions such as TruMark Financial Credit Union , enhanced its proprietary Hive lending platform and secured a $500 million forward flow purchase agreement led by Fortress Investment Group and Edge Focus. As Happy Money enters its next phase of growth, the company is aligning proven leadership with the complexity, scale and discipline required to support durable, through-the-cycle performance across a growing base of capital partners.

Triggas brings deep capital markets experience from prior roles at Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse and will continue to lead Happy Money's institutional capital strategy as Chief Capital Officer, expanding these relationships while supporting balance sheet flexibility and focused growth. Over more than six years at Happy Money, Triggas has been instrumental in deepening and diversifying the company's capital base, reinforcing investor confidence through the company's consistent credit performance and transparent governance.

"As we scale, capital strategy remains a key growth driver," said John Triggas, Happy Money's Chief Capital Officer. "We've built a diversified funding model to enable resilience through economic cycles. That foundation—combined with our disciplined underwriting, strong servicing and repeatable execution—allows us to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns for investors and approve more borrowers while scaling responsibly."

Mosolova brings extensive financial services and strategy expertise shaped by her work at McKinsey & Company and institutional asset managers. As Chief Operating Officer, she will continue to oversee company-wide operations and strategy, ensuring execution discipline and strategic alignment as Happy Money expands originations, product offerings and capital structures. During her five years at the company, Mosolova has led strategic planning and operational execution, evaluating new growth opportunities, helping scale the personal loan business and leading operations teams.

"Operational scalability and discipline are essential as complexity increases," said Maria Mosolova, Happy Money's Chief Operating Officer. "We're focused on building a scalable platform that allows us to grow responsibly and delivers consistent value for our borrowers and capital partners."

Together, the entire Happy Money leadership bench reflects the company's deliberate approach to scaling expertise alongside the business.

"These promotions recognize the depth of leadership and integrated consumer finance, credit and capital markets expertise we've built as Happy Money has grown into an institutionally scaled lender," said Matt Potere, Chief Executive Officer at Happy Money. "John and Maria have been instrumental in scaling our capital strategy and operating model. Elevating them reinforces our commitment to disciplined execution as we continue to diversify capital, strengthen credit sophistication and pursue long-term growth."

About Happy Money

Happy Money is a consumer finance company that empowers people to achieve their goals through simple, transparent loans funded by trusted financial institutions. Through its proprietary lending platform, Hive, Happy Money delivers a fully digital experience that simplifies borrowing for consumers and helps credit unions, banks and asset managers diversify balance sheets and scale with confidence.

Happy Money's end-to-end loan origination and participation programs provide partners with turnkey access to high-performing assets, underpinned by disciplined credit expertise and robust risk management. Together with its lending partners, Happy Money has originated more than $6.5 billion in loans to help nearly 350,000 people take greater control of their financial futures. Learn more at happymoney.com .

