Happy Money Named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies for Second Consecutive Year

Consumer lender recognized for helping Americans consolidate credit card debt and make progress on financial goals through responsible personal loans

TORRANCE, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Money, a consumer finance company dedicated to empowering people to achieve their goals, has been recognized by CNBC as one of the World's Top Fintech Companies for the second year in a row. The acknowledgement highlights Happy Money's continued impact of helping consumers pay off high-interest credit card debt through personal loans. Presented in partnership with Statista, the award is based on a rigorous evaluation of more than 2,000 eligible companies, and rankings are based on in-depth analysis and category-specific key performance indicators.

"Households continue to feel the pressure of high-interest credit card debt at record levels, making our fixed-rate personal loans an attractive solution for easing both the financial and emotional stress of revolving debt," said Matt Potere, CEO of Happy Money. "We're proud to be recognized as one of the World's Top Fintech Companies by CNBC for the second year in a row as we remain focused on delivering simple, transparent loans that help borrowers pay down high-interest debt faster and more affordably."

Happy Money's inclusion on the list in the Alternative Financing category reflects a year of continued growth and industry recognition. The company recently surpassed $7 billion in total loan originations, helping more than 350,000 Americans pay down credit card debt and save an estimated $1 billion in interest. In fact, more than one in three Happy Money borrowers cut their card balances by more than half within six months. Strategic funding partnerships with over a dozen credit unions, banks and asset managers further demonstrate growing demand for lending solutions that benefit both consumers and financial institutions.

This acknowledgment comes on the heels of Happy Money securing the FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Consumer Lending Company for the second consecutive year. These milestones reinforce Happy Money's position as a leader in consumer lending and its commitment to delivering strong results for borrowers and lending partners alike.

About Happy Money

Happy Money is a consumer finance company that empowers people to achieve their goals through simple, transparent loans funded by trusted financial institutions. Through its proprietary lending platform, Hive, Happy Money delivers a fully digital experience that simplifies borrowing for consumers and helps credit unions, banks and asset managers diversify balance sheets and scale with confidence.

Happy Money's end-to-end loan origination and participation programs provide partners with turnkey access to high-performing assets, underpinned by disciplined credit expertise and robust risk management. Together with its lending partners, Happy Money has originated more than $7 billion in loans to help over 350,000 people take greater control of their financial futures. Learn more at happymoney.com.

SOURCE Happy Money