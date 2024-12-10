Happy Munkey Partners with BLAZE to Power Cannabis Dispensaries in Manhattan and Brooklyn

BLAZE software ecosystem creates a cohesive shopping experience in-store and online highlighting culture and community.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE® Solutions, Inc. ("BLAZE" or "the Company"), a trailblazer in the cannabis retail technology space, is excited to partner with Happy Munkey , a New York-based lifestyle brand revolutionizing the perception of cannabis culture. Happy Munkey has opened two new cannabis dispensaries in New York City. Their flagship location is in Manhattan and a second location is in Brooklyn. This partnership provides Happy Munkey with the compliant technology to sell cannabis in-store and online.

Happy Munkey Dispensary Highlights Partnership with BLAZE

The BLAZE software suite empowers Happy Munkey with point-of-sale, e-commerce, cashless payments, self-serve kiosks, and a mobile app that provides a seamless shopping experience for customers. Happy Munkey has cemented itself as a predominant voice for cannabis advocacy in New York and beyond with the Happy Munkey Podcast hosted by Vladimir Bautista and Ramon Reyes.

"I hear about other [tech] companies but I don't hear about this level of engagement and care. I would hope that everybody could have a partnership like this when it comes to their POS system," explains Co-Owner of Happy Munkey, Vladimir Bautista. "We know that BLAZE values us as much as we value them."

Happy Munkey's decision to partner with BLAZE was driven by their commitment to finding a technology provider that aligned with their values and operational needs at every level. From the executive team to tier 1 support, BLAZE demonstrated a clear understanding of Happy Munkey's goals and offered unmatched collaboration and expertise.

Recognizing the importance of inclusivity to their core demographics, Happy Munkey prioritized accessibility by requesting e-commerce and kiosk menus available in both Spanish and English. This ensured that all members of their diverse community could easily engage with their platform. BLAZE promptly implemented this update, making their vision a reality.

"Happy Munkey has created a retail brand and environment that resonates deeply with their community while setting the stage for continued growth. Their embrace of the full BLAZE retail tech stack—from advanced POS systems to e-commerce solutions and digital payments—highlights their trust in our service and team. We prioritize features and integrations that empower retailers like Happy Munkey to scale efficiently," said Chris Violas, CEO of BLAZE.

Key features of this collaboration include:

Personalized Shopping Experience: Leveraging data to tailor recommendations and promotions to individual customer preferences.

Leveraging data to tailor recommendations and promotions to individual customer preferences. Enhanced Transaction Efficiency: Streamlining the checkout process with intuitive, user-friendly POS systems and self-serve kiosks.

Streamlining the checkout process with intuitive, user-friendly POS systems and self-serve kiosks. Native E-Commerce: Creating a unified brand experience when ordering online from the website, self-serve kiosk, or mobile application.

Creating a unified brand experience when ordering online from the website, self-serve kiosk, or mobile application. Advanced Enterprise Integrations: Connecting powerful software systems to streamline operations, online orders, and accounting.

For more information about the partnership between BLAZE and Happy Munkey, please contact [email protected]

About BLAZE

Founded in 2015 by technology and cannabis entrepreneurs, BLAZE powers cannabis retail operations with intuitive technology solutions. The award-winning BLAZE software suite provides point-of-sale, delivery, e-commerce, mobile apps, and integrated payments to cannabis retailers across North America. Built for enterprise-level retailers, BLAZE continues to set the gold standard for customer service and innovation. BLAZE has ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023 and 2024 and recently received the Kind Award for Best POS in Canada and a Cannatech Innovation Award for Scan to Shop.

About Happy Munkey

From the streets of Uptown Manhattan, Happy Munkey emerged not just as a lifestyle brand, but as a force revolutionizing the perception of cannabis culture. Founded by Ramon Reyes and Vladimir Bautista, the brand quickly became synonymous with legendary events that celebrate cannabis in unique, transformative ways, blending it seamlessly with art, advocacy, and community. Happy Munkey has two retail storefront locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

SOURCE BLAZE