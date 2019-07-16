Happy National Hot Dog Day!

7-Eleven customers can take advantage of the hot $1 deal to try a new extra-hot hot dog. The Jalapeño Cheddar Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog is bringing the heat to the grill this summer, ideal for the estimated six out of 10 7-Eleven customers who love spicy food. The limited-time hot dog offers a spicier, cheesier version of the Big Bite, also a dollar on National Hot Dog Day.

If it seems counter-intuitive to bring out a highly spiced hot dog in the summer, studies show that eating spicy foods can actually have a cooling effect on people. Peppers contain capsaicin, a naturally occurring chemical that can trigger the body's same reactions to hot temperatures, which helps cool the body down.

For those who need to cool off their taste buds, a Slurpee® drink is the perfect antidote and millions of 7Rewards® members can do so with a free one. All members who scanned their app when getting their FREE 7-Eleven Day Slurpee drink received another FREE any-size Slurpee drink, redeemable in the next 30 days. The free Slurpee drink deal appears in the coupon section of the app and, if not redeemed within 30 days, will be removed from the member's wallet. The coupon expires Aug. 12, whether used or not.

"Hot dogs are an American icon during summertime. Whether it's a baseball game, a neighborhood potluck, or a pool party, hot dogs are always featured," said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven product director. "On July 17, 7-Eleven customers can enjoy a Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog for just $1 wherever they are."

Big Bite hot dog fans can build the dog of their dreams with a wide variety of condiments. Hot chili, melted cheese, onions, relish, diced tomatoes, pickles, mayonnaise, sauerkraut, jalapeños, salsa, pico de gallo and, of course, ketchup and mustard are free of charge. Selection varies by store.

Although 7-Eleven began offering hot dogs in its stores in the early 1970s, its branded Big Bite hot dogs rolled out in 1988, along with the company's now ubiquitous roller grills. Big Bite hot dogs are made using a proprietary all-beef recipe created exclusively for 7-Eleven.

Since 1957, July has been designated National Hot Dog Month to celebrate the All-American wiener and bun. Good timing – 7-Eleven sells more hot dogs in July than any month of the year. The world's largest retailer sells more than 50 million hot dogs each year, enough to stretch from New York City to Los Angeles and back. New York and LA also happen to be the top two hot-dog consuming cities in the U.S.

