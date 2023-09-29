Happy People! Comparably recognizes Ivalua with additional "Best Company" Awards

Ivalua has been named among the best companies for happiest employees, compensation, perks & benefits, and work-life balance.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , is humbled by Comparably 's latest ranking, placing Ivalua among the top 100 companies with Happiest Employees, Best Compensation, Best Perks & Benefits, and Best Work-Life Balance.

Tens of thousands of companies have been rated on Comparably over the past 12 months and the list of winners is part of Comparably's Best Places to Work series . The final data set was compiled from over 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies globally. The rankings are determined by anonymous votes from employees across all Ivalua's departments and international office locations. This year, Ivalua has been named among the best companies in a total of 12 categories including Best Global Culture, Best Company Outlook and Best Leadership Teams.

"We are proud to see Ivalua named as a best company to work for across several key categories from work-life balance to the overall happiness of our people," said Annie Lelievre, Chief Human Resources Officer of Ivalua. "We believe that an inclusive and collaborative culture and a positive working environment are essential for a meaningful and fulfilling career. We constantly strive to further improve the employee experience globally and are thrilled that our talented colleagues recognize Ivalua's ongoing efforts to be an employer of choice."

Ivalua employs more than 900 people worldwide who are united by an empowering vision, mission, and five core values that underpin the company's culture.

Vision: Ivalua believes that digital transformation will make supply chains more efficient, sustainable, and resilient, and unlock the power of supplier collaboration.

Mission: Ivalua's mission is to empower its customers through a truly unified platform providing them with the automation, collaboration, and business insight they need to better manage their spend and suppliers

Culture & Values: Customer-centric, Collaboration, Results-oriented, Care for and Grow people, and Integrity.

ABOUT THE COMPARABLY METHODOLOGY

This season's four categories of awards are based on employee feedback submitted to Comparably.com over the past year (Aug. 21, 2022 - Aug. 21, 2023). Each list is ranked and segmented by two size buckets. Methodology:

Happiest Employees: A combination of factors that contribute to happiness at work (positive environment, fair pay, great benefits, excitement about work & co-workers, clear company goals & investment in them, pride in company).

Best Companies for Compensation: Satisfaction with total compensation package (if employee is paid fairly, raises, annual bonuses, benefits, stock/equity).

Best Companies for Perks & Benefits: Satisfaction with perks & benefits (ratings of perks, satisfaction with benefits, how much paid time off, if benefits play a part in staying at the company).

Best Companies for Work-Life Balance: Satisfaction with work-life balance, average hours worked per day, lunch break lengths, if employee feels burnt out.

For further information, please visit www.comparably.com/awards

