Happy Returns Program Expanding At Simon® Centers

"We are thrilled to be Happy Returns' retail venue of choice and expand this very popular service to 16 additional centers," said Andy Hutcherson, Simon's Senior Vice President of Innovation & Customer Experience. "This service provides a hassle-free return experience and the opportunity for our guests to find what they really need at our centers – all in the same trip."

Shoppers can return items from select online retailers to Simon Guest Services for an immediate credit using the Happy Returns' platform, thereby eliminating the need to pack, ship and wait for refunds. Simon Guest Services locations are open during regular mall hours.

Additional Simon locations to offer the Happy Returns service include:



Barton Creek Square Austin, TX

Brea Mall® Brea, CA

Dadeland Mall Miami

Del Amo Fashion Center® Torrance, CA (Los Angeles)

Grapevine Mills® Grapevine, TX (Dallas)

Fashion Valley San Diego

Menlo Park Mall Edison, NJ (New York)

Ross Park Mall Pittsburgh

SouthPark Charlotte

Tacoma Mall Tacoma

The Domain® Austin, TX

The Fashion Mall at Keystone Indianapolis

The Shops at Clearfork Fort Worth

The Shops at Mission Viejo Mission Viejo, CA (Los Angeles)

The Shops at Riverside® Hackensack, NJ (New York)

Woodfield Mall Schaumburg, IL (Chicago)

Pilot properties continuing the Happy Returns service include:



King of Prussia® Philadelphia

Lenox Square® Atlanta

The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City Arlington, VA (Washington, D.C.)

The Galleria® Houston

Stanford Shopping Center Palo Alto, CA (San Jose)

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Happy Returns

Happy Returns is solving the #1 pain point of e-commerce: returns. Happy Returns does this by providing a seamless integrated system of technology, service, and logistics that gives shoppers the frictionless returns experience they want and retailers the low-cost and efficient service they require. Happy Returns operates a national network of 120 Return Bar locations in 20 metro areas staffed by friendly, well-trained Returnista™ return specialists located in premier shopping centers, independent boutiques, and other convenient spots. The company is based in Santa Monica, California, and its investors include USVP, Upfront Ventures and Lowercase Capital.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/happy-returns-program-expanding-at-simon-centers-300673606.html

SOURCE Simon

