Holidays Start @TheMall™

Extra surprises await at Simon® this year, including hundreds of new stores, memorable family experiences and the launch of Simon+™

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are here—and Simon's 220+ Simon Malls® and Simon Premium Outlets® across the country are ready to help shoppers make it their most joyful one yet. Shoppers will discover hundreds of new stores, restaurants and entertainment destinations, plus unforgettable experiences with family and friends and the debut of Simon+™, a new loyalty program that rewards members throughout the holidays and beyond.

"Simon has something for everyone this holiday," said Lee Sterling, Chief Marketing Officer at Simon. "From discovering the perfect gift, to enjoying our festive events and experiences, Simon makes every moment of the season a bit merrier."

More To Discover

Simon is for every generation, from Gen Alpha to Boomers, and every shopper. Hot new brands with Gen Z like Edikted, Gymshark, Princess Polly, Pop Mart and Subdued are making their debut at Simon centers, many as first-in-chain or first-to-market stores. Meanwhile, beloved brands like Alo Yoga, Abercrombie, Aritzia, Birkenstock, Garage, lululemon, Mango, PacSun, Primark, Sephora, Vuori and Zara continue to expand, along with luxury brands including Dior and Louis Vuitton. Exceptional brands make Simon's Malls and Premium Outlets the go-to holiday shopping destinations for all generations.

More Ways to Connect

Simon centers nationwide are the place to come together with family and friends this holiday season. From immersive experiences and incredible dining to festive events, Simon Malls® offer more ways to celebrate.

Highlights include Netflix House, which recently opened its very first location at Simon's King of Prussia® Mall outside Philadelphia, and unique attractions like Eataly, F1 Arcade, Puttshack, Meow Wolf, ACTIVATE, Sandbox VR, Round 1 and the Immersive Van Gogh Experience, alongside acclaimed restaurants such as Din Tai Fung, Bartaco, Pura Vida and Jose Andres' Zaytinya.

Throughout the season, Simon centers feature joyful Santa visits, dazzling tree lighting ceremonies, surprise Black Friday delights, festive performances and heartwarming charitable events – all creating opportunities for memorable moments together.

More Rewarding with Simon+

Launched just in time for Black Friday, Simon's new loyalty program, Simon+, rewards members with cash back, points and perks for shopping at Simon centers or online at ShopSimon.com™ and the ShopSimon app*.

Simon+ is designed for today's omnichannel shopper, delivering rewards wherever they shop. With a simple, always-on platform, members can access exclusive offers, receive cash back and points for qualifying in-store and online purchases, and unlock curated rewards – including incentives from participating retailers, perks like valet parking, and discounts on ShopSimon.com. Exclusive offers and rewards can be found at more than 500 participating retailers including Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Pandora, Sur La Table, Vineyard Vines, Shake Shack and California Pizza Kitchen.

"Simon+ brings a new level of rewards to holiday shopping," said Sterling. "Members can receive points, access exclusive offers and enjoy perks whether they shop in-store or online, making it easier than ever to give- and to get- the perfect gifts this season."

More Convenience

Simon centers offer extended hours throughout the season; details can be found at simon.com. For the ultimate convenience, ShopSimon is the mall that never closes. ShopSimon.com and the ShopSimon app provide 24/7 access to over 1.6 million items available for delivery from name brands including Michael Kors, Clarks, Max Mara, Phillip Plein, Rudsak, Tod's and Samsonite. Shoppers can also start their gift shopping journey with Simon Search™, online or through onsite directories, to quickly and easily find what they're looking for, both in-store and online.

The holidays start at Simon, where perfect gifts are discovered, memories are made and every shopping experience is more rewarding.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

*Participation in Simon+ and the awarding of all related Benefits (i.e. Points, Cash Back and Rewards) are subject to the Rewards Program Terms. Please read these terms carefully before signing up for Simon+.

