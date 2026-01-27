happyactually Announces Dr. Maren Voss as Chief Happiness Officer and Scientific Advisor

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- happyactually today announced the official appointment of Dr. Maren Wright Voss as Chief Happiness Officer, Scientific Advisor, and Founding Member, strengthening the company's commitment to evidence-based wellbeing and applied science. Dr. Voss is an organizational scientist specializing in worker wellbeing, human flourishing, and the science of engagement. She currently serves as a lecturer on the Science of Happiness at Harvard's Extension School and brings more than 15 years of experience leading research in behavioral science, occupational studies, and public health.

Dr. Voss is a visiting scholar at Queen's Business School and a Fulbright Specialist. She has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed and practitioner articles and has advised leaders across sectors on how to design workplaces that support both performance and human flourishing.

"In a world flooded with wellness products, what's missing is rigor," said Dr. Voss. "happyactually is building something different, a wellbeing tool grounded in science that respect the complexity of the human experience and translates research into meaningful, actionable insight."

As Chief Happiness Officer and Scientific Advisor, Dr. Voss will guide the company's people growth, measurement framework, research partnerships, and applied science strategy ensuring the platform's insights are both empirically grounded and accessible to users.

Dr. Voss joins a multidisciplinary founding team spanning technology, research, medicine, and product development. Together, the team is building a platform designed to help individuals across life stages make sense of their wellbeing and take actionable steps toward thriving.

"Dr. Voss brings extraordinary depth, credibility, and humanity to our mission," said Miriam Schwarz, CEO. "Her work embodies exactly what happyactually stands for: wellbeing that is measurable, inclusive, and actionable."

