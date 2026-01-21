happyactually Launches Evidence-Based Wellbeing Platform to Transform How People Understand Happiness

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- happyactually, a new evidence-based wellbeing and happiness assessment platform, officially launches today with a mission to help individuals gain scientifically grounded insights into their emotional and life satisfaction levels.

Built on a research aligned Seven Pillars Model, happyactually offers a multi-phase happiness survey, personalized guidance, and actionable recommendations designed to help people improve wellbeing across community, family, financial, health, professional, self, and social dimensions.

"True wellbeing is measurable and improvable, using evidence-backed strategies," said Miriam Schwarz, CEO of happyactually. "For too long, consumers have been left with generalized wellness advice. happyactually gives people meaningful, structured insights and a roadmap to feeling more fulfilled."

The tool includes three increasingly comprehensive assessments, advanced analytics, and tailored insights. Launch features highlight user-friendly dashboards, tracked progress, and a guided happiness blueprint.

happyactually is built for individuals, workplaces, and wellness programs seeking a reliable, science-backed tool to support everyday mental and emotional health.

Company Overview

happyactually is an evidence-based wellbeing platform designed to help individuals improve emotional resilience, mood, and overall life satisfaction. Using a science grounded Seven Pillars Model and immersive multi-phase assessments, happyactually provides personalized insights and actionable guidance for a happier, healthier life.

happyactually bridges the gap between traditional clinical psychology and accessible digital wellness tools and focuses on overall wellbeing. The platform empowers individuals to gain a deep understanding of their happiness drivers and provides personalized pathways toward improvement. Based in Seattle, happyactually aims to set a new standard for clarity, structure, and scientific integrity in the wellbeing technology space.

Leadership Bios

Chief Executive Officer and CPO - Miriam Schwarz: Founder, visionary, and leader of happyactually.

Chief Happiness Officer and Scientific Advisor - Dr. Maren Voss: Research expert overseeing scientific validity, psychological frameworks and the human side of the company.

Chief Medical Officer - Dr. Andia Shahzadi: Leads the company's medical strategy, integrating clinical insight into product development and organizational direction while ensuring health-related credibility.

Product Officer - Robin Noronha: Product officer guiding growth and product enhancements.

Fact Sheet & Key Stats

Comprehensive 203-question assessment spanning 7 happiness pillars

Progressive unlock system: Start with 7 free questions, expand as you're ready

Personalized happiness blueprint with actionable insights and AI-powered guidance

Designed by happiness researchers for individuals and organizations

Press Contact

Dr. Maren Wright Voss

Scientific Advisor and Chief Happiness Officer

[email protected]

206-800-8007

Website: https://happyactually.com

