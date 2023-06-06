HappyCo Debuts New Software and Service Solutions at NAA Apartmentalize 2023

Announcement Marks the Introduction of HappyCo's Multi-Solution Suite for the Multifamily Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyCo , the leading multifamily operations platform, has announced "Multifamily Solutions to Smile About," three new product lines with software and service solutions designed to support the entire property lifecycle from acquisition to disposition. The full suite will be demonstrated for the first time at NAA Apartmentalize in Atlanta next week.

For new acquisitions and renovations, HappyCo's Happy Asset helps owners, acquisition directors, and asset managers avoid acquisition surprises and streamline CapEx projects with workflows, communication tools, and full visibility into an asset's financial and physical conditions in one central place.

"Happy Asset: Due Diligence has greatly increased our efficiency and reliability, as well as helping us grow with our clients. We can't be happier with what HappyCo has provided. This is coming from someone who has used every app out there, and you guys blow them out of the water."

Joey Aldibbini, Vice President of Acquisition Due Diligence at Armada Analytics, Inc.

HappyCo entered the multifamily PropTech sector with an inspections-only product in 2011. The new Happy Property product line continues to provide customers with streamlined inspection and turn capabilities—as well as new prospect and resident-facing features to accelerate leasing, provide renewal probability insights, and modernize the resident experience.

"Launching a resident portal was an important milestone for the team at CAPREIT. HappyCo's platform was the perfect match for our needs; it provides an easy-to-use solution for our residents while being robust enough to support our operational processes. The team at HappyCo was very professional and collaborative which enhanced the overall experience of working with them to create our own platform. We are thrilled we chose to partner with them."

Adelia Machado, Director of Operations and Business Analysis at CAPREIT

HappyCo's first-ever service-centric solution, Happy Force , has disrupted how the multifamily industry thinks about maintenance. By providing 24/7 access to remote maintenance technicians with years of onsite experience, Happy Force significantly reduces the time to contact residents who submit maintenance requests and expedites work order resolution. By improving the maintenance experience, resident and onsite technician satisfaction improves, leading to higher retention and less churn.

"Happy Force has allowed us to service our residents with the exceptional response time they desire and deserve, promptly responding within three minutes of submitting a maintenance request! Our residents are receiving personalized attention and direct communication so Happy Force can better understand and address the issue promptly, usually providing a resolution within 12 minutes, or at the very least minimizing the onsite team's workload by gathering additional information, ensuring efficient problem-solving."

Heidi Turner, Director of Intangible Assets / Principal at Blanton Turner

The complete HappyCo platform helps customers acquire, improve, manage, and service their portfolio while providing complete visibility to owners, property management companies, and onsite teams, all while creating communities that residents love to call home. Get a full overview of HappyCo's Multifamily Solutions to Smile About at Booth #3111 at NAA Apartmentalize in Atlanta next week.

About HappyCo

HappyCo is a multifamily PropTech company that develops software and service solutions to enable real-time property operations for owners, property management companies, and onsite teams. Its solutions suite includes market-leading workflow tools with in-unit data on over 3.5 million rental homes, a resident portal, and a remote maintenance workforce solution. Founded in 2011 in Adelaide, Australia, the company is privately held with a remote workforce throughout the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Media Contact:

Eric Nizguretsky

Great Ink Communications

171 Madison Avenue, Suite 1350

NY, NY 10016

[email protected]

http://www.greatink.com/

O. 212-741-2977

M. 917-583-0581

SOURCE HappyCo