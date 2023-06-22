HappyOrNot Announces Renewed Strategy to Expand Partner Ecosystem in North America, Scaling Growth and Fulfilling Demand for CX/EX Solutions

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyOrNot (www.happy-or-not.com), a global leader in customer and employee experience management solutions, is excited to announce a renewed strategy focused on expanding its partner ecosystem in North America. This strategic initiative aims to accelerate growth and meet the increasing demand for comprehensive customer and employee experience (CX/EX) solutions in the region.

As organizations increasingly recognize the importance of delivering exceptional customer and employee experiences, HappyOrNot is positioned as a trusted partner in helping businesses drive improvements and achieve long-term success. By expanding its partner ecosystem, HappyOrNot aims to provide broader access to its cutting-edge technology and expertise across North America.

The renewed strategy will involve forging strategic partnerships with leading organizations in the CX/EX space, including technology integrators, consultancies, and resellers. Through these partnerships, HappyOrNot will expand its reach and enhance its ability to provide end-to-end solutions that empower businesses to capture valuable insights and take decisive actions to optimize experiences.

"Expanding our partner ecosystem is a critical step in our growth strategy for North America," said Scott Erickson, VP of Global Partnerships and Alliances at HappyOrNot. "By collaborating with established and trusted partners in the region, we can deliver our industry-leading solutions to a wider range of organizations. This will help us meet the growing demand for innovative tools that drive customer and employee satisfaction, loyalty, and business success."

HappyOrNot's partner ecosystem will play a crucial role in scaling growth and supporting businesses across various industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, and transportation. Leveraging the expertise and market presence of its partners, HappyOrNot aims to ensure seamless implementation, optimal utilization, and ongoing support for its solutions.

"The HappyOrNot solution efficiently empowers our clients' customers' to provide real-time feedback on their experience, including emotions, reactions, and interactions with employees, physical environments and venues, and related business processes," said Kevin Harry, Managing Partner of The BCJ Group. "Our partnership with HappyOrNot as a consulting firm enables us to leverage their expertise, insights, and experience, resulting in a more targeted approach for our clients from start to finish, ultimately driving improved revenue impact."

Partners will gain access to HappyOrNot's state-of-the-art technology, including its innovative Smiley Terminal devices, intuitive reporting platform, and advanced analytics capabilities. They will also benefit from comprehensive training, sales enablement resources, and dedicated support to enhance their ability to deliver exceptional value to their customers.

In addition to expanding the partner ecosystem, HappyOrNot remains committed to continuous innovation and the development of new features and enhancements for its CX/EX solutions. This commitment ensures that organizations can stay at the forefront of delivering outstanding experiences and fostering meaningful connections with both their customers and employees.

With the renewed strategy in place, HappyOrNot is excited to embark on this journey of growth, collaboration, and innovation. The expansion of the partner ecosystem in North America will enable HappyOrNot to scale its operations, fulfill market demand, and reinforce its position as a global leader in CX/EX solutions. To learn more about HappyOrNot's Partner program, or apply to become a Partner, visit Become a Partner.

About HappyOrNot®

Creator of the globally recognized four Smileys, HappyOrNot enables companies to identify and optimize experiences across all touchpoints through relevant, in-moment feedback data. With the ability to track, validate, and compare ongoing performance, companies are empowered to continuously improve experiences and drive operational success.

Founded in 2009, today HappyOrNot serves 4,000 brands across 135 countries, like Amazon, Google, Aramark, and Miami Airport, and has collected and reported on over 1.5 billion feedback responses. Headquartered in Finland, HappyOrNot also has offices in the U.S. and around the globe and a reseller network of over 100 companies. Visit www.happy-or-not.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Kim Brown

678-829-9075

[email protected]

SOURCE HappyOrNot