HappyOrNot Launches 'Managed Service' Package to Help Businesses Discover Strategic Advantages Through Customer Feedback Software

Utilizing the new service, businesses can outsource their entire feedback operations and receive expert advice based on real-time analytics

TAMPERE, Finland and ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyOrNot ( www.happy-or-not.com ), the leading provider of customer feedback solutions announces the launch of its 'Managed Service' package. Taking responsibility for overseeing digital feedback strategy and deploying its premier expertise, HappyOrNot's new offering fulfills businesses' need for reliable and refined customer experience insights.

In today's competitive business environment, using real-time feedback data to keep customers happy is critical to running any organization. HappyOrNot's expansion into managed services will enable businesses to receive actionable insights faster, while reducing IT costs and maximizing their return on investment.

With the introduction of a 'Managed Service' option, HappyOrNot takes feedback management to the next level. By removing the administrative commitment on businesses, the package allows organizations to incorporate detailed customer analytics into their processes to drive sales and improve their operations.

Positioned as an optional add-on for businesses looking to leverage HappyOrNot's software and range of smiley-faced feedback devices, the package promises to address three key feedback areas: to measure, to analyze and to educate. These components will support companies in gathering and breaking down higher volumes of feedback, while access to a team of on-hand experts will provide strategic customer experience advice.

Measure: To get the most out of HappyOrNot, every feature must be correctly configured. From installation, to setting up reports and continuous service monitoring, HappyOrNot's 'Managed Service' package handles the feedback collection process on behalf of the businesses. This includes setting up real-time alerts, specifically designed to notify and point staff in the right direction when issues arise. Similarly, ensuring that monthly health checks and reports reach the right people helps maintain organizational structure.

Analyze: In order to maximize large amounts of feedback data, HappyOrNot presents insights in a range of digestible formats. From powerful Business Intelligence reports, to data integrations via APIs, HappyOrNot's 'Managed Service' combines easy to visualize data with access to support from trained experts. Guiding businesses through reports and reviews, the service helps businesses track progress, uncover pain points, and activate short and long-term changes.

Educate: In the interests of skill sharing, HappyOrNot's 'Managed Service' empowers businesses by offering personalized training sessions tailored to their specific feedback data. Adding further value, businesses will receive unlimited access to the HappyOrNot Academy, a new self-learning platform dedicated to training. Tutorials and on-boarding sessions are also available, ensuring staff and operational teams have full knowledge of the software.

"Our 'Managed Service' package is the perfect complement to our already industry-leading customer feedback solutions," said Miika Mäkitalo, the Chief Executive Officer of HappyOrNot. "We believe that all businesses deserve access to the best feedback technology and insights. The new offering will provide our customers with the best practices on turning data to insights and actions that are creating improved customer satisfaction and bigger profits, especially those with limited resources or time to maximize their investment."

Alongside the launch, HappyOrNot also releases its self-learning platform, which will host free courses, live monthly webinars, and skill certifications. Hosted by professional trainers, the HappyOrNot Academy is designed to present leaders and staff with the necessary skills to implement strong customer experience strategies and processes. Available for all HappyOrNot users and administrators, the classes and short video clips cover everything from how to optimize the placement of feedback terminals to maximize responses, to uncovering trends in the feedback data.

Head of Customer Training and Enablement at HappyOrNot, Nilufer Piirainen, explains: "We take pride in our Academy and the way it can support all types of learners with different formats of learning. Customers will gain more value from their investment as they can consistently use the HappyOrNot service to improve their operations based on data insights. The insights help them engage staff, optimize operations, and improve the overall customer experience so they can transform their business for the better."

For more information about HappyOrNot's managed services solution, please visit https://www.happy-or-not.com/en/solution/managed-service/

About HappyOrNot

Creator of the globally recognized four Smileys, HappyOrNot enables companies to identify and optimize experiences across all touchpoints through relevant, in-moment feedback data. With the ability to track, validate, and compare ongoing performance, companies are empowered to continuously improve experiences and drive operational success.

Founded in 2009, today HappyOrNot serves 4,000 brands across 135 countries, like Amazon, Google, Aramark, and Miami Airport, and has collected and reported on over 1.5 billion feedback responses. Headquartered in Finland, HappyOrNot also has offices in the U.S. and around the globe and a reseller network of over 100 companies. Visit www.happy-or-not.com.

Media Contact:

Kimberley Brown

[email protected]

678 829 9075

