HaptX Introduces Industry's Most Advanced Haptic Gloves, Priced for Scalable Deployment

All-new HaptX Gloves G1™ delivers best-in-class haptics in lightweight, mobile package

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaptX Inc., the leading provider of realistic haptic technology, today announced the availability of pre-orders of the company's new HaptX Gloves G1, a ground-breaking haptic device optimized for the enterprise metaverse.

HaptX has engineered HaptX Gloves G1 with the features most requested by HaptX customers, including improved ergonomics, multiple glove sizes, wireless mobility, new and improved haptic functionality, and multiplayer collaboration, all priced as low as $4,500 per pair – a fraction of the cost of the award-winning HaptX Gloves DK2.

"With HaptX Gloves G1, we're making it possible for all organizations to leverage our lifelike haptics," said Jake Rubin, Founder and CEO of HaptX. "Touch is the cornerstone of the next generation of human-machine interface technologies, and the opportunities are endless."

HaptX Gloves G1 leverages advances in materials science and the latest manufacturing techniques to deliver the first haptic gloves that fit like a conventional glove. The Gloves' digits, palm, and wrist are soft and flexible for uninhibited dexterity and comfort. Available in four sizes (Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large), these Gloves offer the best fit and performance for all adult hands. Inside the Gloves are hundreds of microfluidic actuators that physically displace your skin, so when you touch and interact with virtual objects, the objects feel real.

To create the Gloves' realistic haptic feedback, a lightweight, wireless Airpack™ generates compressed air and precisely controls its flow. A sleek, quiet console, the Airpack can be worn comfortably on the body in backpack mode for room-scale applications or easily placed on a table for seated and standing applications. The Airpack delivers 3 hours of use on a single charge without connection to external air or power.

The HaptX Software Development Kit makes it easy for developers to bring realistic touch to their applications with HaptX Gloves G1. The HaptX SDK is optimized for enterprise and industrial use cases, offering plugins for Unreal Engine and Unity, as well as a C++ API. New features of the HaptX SDK include: advanced vibrotactile feedback for simulation of microscale surface textures; a ROS node that enables telerobotics operators to connect HaptX Gloves G1 to remote robots for natural, accurate control of robotic end effectors; and a ground-breaking haptic multiplayer feature, which allows multiple users to work in the same virtual environment and feel the same objects, regardless of physical location, vastly improving collaborative training, design reviews, and more.

HaptX is now accepting pre-orders for HaptX Gloves G1. Organizations can pre-order an individual pair of HaptX Gloves G1 for $5,495 or a bundle of all 4 sizes for only $4,500 per pair. HaptX plans to begin shipping HaptX Gloves G1 systems to customers in the third quarter of 2023. The company advises interested organizations to place a small deposit on their HaptX Gloves G1 systems now to establish a shipment priority date and lock in this discounted pre-order pricing.

"Too often, we see enterprise and industry leaders resort to using game controllers for interacting with business applications in the metaverse," said Joe Michaels, Chief Revenue Officer of HaptX. "Organizations developing their metaverse strategy now have a solution for touch feedback so effective, their jobs can depend on it. With HaptX Gloves G1 priced this low, you don't have to settle for controllers or hand-tracking."

With HaptX Gloves G1, HaptX is introducing the HaptX Subscription program, a Hardware as a Service model that provides cost-effective, turn-key product deployment and support for enterprise customers. Each HaptX Subscription includes an Airpack, the HaptX SDK, and a comprehensive service and maintenance plan. Use of HaptX Gloves G1 requires a HaptX Subscription which starts at $495 per month.

Customers that pre-order HaptX Gloves G1 need only make a small deposit on the cost of the Gloves. At a date closer to the shipment of their HaptX Gloves G1 systems, customers will select glove sizes and subscription options.

To pre-order HaptX Gloves G1 or for more information, visit haptx.com.

About HaptX

HaptX builds technology that simulates touch sensation with unprecedented realism. HaptX Gloves enable natural interaction and true-contact haptics in virtual reality and robotics for the first time. A venture-backed startup, HaptX is headquartered in Redmond, WA, with offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. Learn more at www.haptx.com.

CONTACT: Joe Michaels, Chief Revenue Officer, [email protected] • +1-425-891-9046

