Harbor Capital Advisors Chooses SS&C's Front-to-Back Solution to Power Distinct Global Allocation ETF

News provided by

SS&C

04 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Harbor Capital Advisors has selected SS&C's front-to-back investment management platform for the Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF (the "ETF"). Harbor Capital is an asset manager with $45.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.

Harbor Capital uses Eze OMS for trading and has upgraded to a seamless front-to-back solution with the addition of SS&C Geneva for fund accounting and daily operational support for certain ETFs. The offering tightly links Harbor's front, middle, and back offices with a unified data set and in-depth capabilities.

Launched in September, the Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF is designed to invest in a diversified portfolio of exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), including other funds managed by Harbor. The ETF provides investors exposure to broad asset classes, such as equities, fixed income securities of any credit quality, real estate investment trusts, commodities, and cash and cash equivalents. 

"We wanted to seamlessly integrate our workflows across the Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF's operation from launch, and SS&C's front-to-back platform provided a compelling solution," said Kristof Gleich, President and Chief Investment Officer. "Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF is our first internally managed ETF, and we wanted to be able to manage all workflows with a single vendor. SS&C's front-to-back solution stood out with the ability to provide a daily NAV close, compliance support, and interoperability with in-house and third-party systems. Additionally, SS&C delivered fast implementation and supported us throughout the process." 

"We are pleased Harbor Capital trusted us with the important launch of its first internally-managed ETF," said Karen Geiger, Senior V.P., Co-General Manager, SS&C Wealth and Investment Technologies. "As the leading investment management technology provider to asset managers, we are committed to continuously developing our ecosystem of solutions to simplify operations. We look forward to working with Harbor Capital as its business expands." 

About Harbor Capital

Harbor Capital Advisors is an asset manager known for curating an intentionally select suite of active ETFs from boutique managers. Advisors looking for distinct and differentiated investment options for their clients' portfolios often connect with our passionate obsession to find what we believe to be the best – bold solutions that have the potential to produce compelling, risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit harborcapital.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

SOURCE SS&C

