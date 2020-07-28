Harbor Freight Tools Launches New Credit Card With Synchrony

Once customers apply for a Harbor Freight Credit Card, if approved, they can earn 10% off their first purchase, and 5% back on their future purchases in Harbor Freight Money to spend on anything in the store. Or, they can choose 0% interest with equal monthly payments on purchases of $299 or more … that means no interest ever on their promotional purchase amount. You can see a short video of the way it works, here .

"For over 40 years, our goal has been to provide hard-working Americans with the quality tools they need at a great value, and our Harbor Freight Credit Card is one of the most valuable tools we've ever offered," said Eric Smidt, founder and CEO of Harbor Freight Tools. "Working with Synchrony, we've created a card that puts our customers first. I'm particularly excited about the 0% Interest Financing option because it will make larger purchases easier by allowing customers to pay over time without interest charges or balloon payments on these specific purchases. I'm excited and I think our customers will be excited too."

"The Harbor Freight card provides customers with greater payment flexibility, along with enhanced benefits and value to their loyal customers," said Tom Quindlen, president and CEO Retail Card, Synchrony. "We look forward to partnering with Harbor Freight by providing a successful consumer financing program with an excellent customer experience for their cardholders."

Customers can apply for the card at any Harbor Freight store, online functionality and application are expected to be available in the fall. With credit decisions in minutes, customers can use their discount immediately, if approved.

About Harbor Freight Tools

For more than 43 years, Harbor Freight Tools has been America's go-to source for quality tools at the lowest prices. The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977 and opened its first store in 1980. Today, Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation's fastest growing retailers with over 1,085 stores nationwide, over 20,000 employees and more than 40 million customers, who depend on the quality and value Harbor Freight delivers.

For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com. Follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

