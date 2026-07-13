Harbor Group International Acquires Class A Single Tenant Office Building in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliates of Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a leading global real estate investment and management firm, today announced the acquisition of 500 North Gulph Road, a 100,820-square foot, single-tenant Class A office building in King of Prussia, Pa.

Located in one of Philadelphia's premier suburban office markets, the five-story office building serves as the corporate headquarters for UGI Corporation and is 100% leased with approximately 12 years remaining on the lease term.

"500 North Gulph Road represents the type of high-quality asset we seek to acquire under our single tenant office investment strategy," said Mike Nathan, Chief Investment Officer, Office at HGI. "The combination of a long-term corporate tenant, long-duration lease and exceptional building quality and location within King of Prussia makes this purchase a valuable addition to our portfolio."

Constructed in 1979, the property underwent a redevelopment program in 2018 to create a best-in-class workplace environment. The transformation included floor-to-ceiling glass, upgraded building systems, renovated amenity spaces and enhanced parking and site infrastructure.

Situated directly at the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange, the property offers immediate access to Interstates 76 and 276 along with Routes 202 and 422. The building is adjacent to King of Prussia Town Center and is minutes from the King of Prussia Mall, providing access to one of the region's premier retail, dining, hospitality and lifestyle destinations.

CBRE Investment Sales and Capital Markets teams in Philadelphia facilitated the transaction.

HGI is a strategic investor of well-located, highly amenitized office properties. The firm's office portfolio spans equity and credit investments, including its ownership and management of 51W52, a trophy office tower in Midtown Manhattan that recently achieved full lease up.

About Harbor Group International

Harbor Group International, LLC is a privately owned global real estate investment and management firm with a focus on multifamily, office, and other real estate asset classes. The firm invests across the risk spectrum, including real estate equity and credit strategies, and manages assets on behalf of a diverse investor base that includes institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth clients. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, Harbor Group International maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, Hong Kong, and Tel Aviv. Follow Harbor Group International on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC