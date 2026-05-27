Harbor Group International, The Garrett Companies and Telis Group Refinance Eight-Property Multifamily Portfolio

$351 million loan facility refinances portfolio across four states

NORFOLK, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliates of Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a leading global real estate investment and management firm, in partnership with The Garrett Companies, a nationally recognized multifamily development, construction and management firm, and Telis Group, today announced the refinancing of senior construction debt across an eight-property multifamily portfolio totaling 1,573 units. The refinancing was completed through a $351 million loan facility originated by ACRE.

The eight properties are part of a broader 11-asset multifamily portfolio recapitalized by HGI, The Garrett Companies and Telis Group in January 2025. The refinanced portfolio includes five properties across the Denver and Colorado Springs MSAs and one asset each in the Phoenix, Indianapolis and Minneapolis metropolitan areas. The communities were developed between 2024-2026.

"This transaction reflects HGI's ability to execute complex financing solutions across geographically diverse markets with distinct operating and demand characteristics," said Yisroel Berg, Chief Investment Officer, Multifamily at HGI. "We are pleased to continue our partnership with ACRE through this significant multifamily refinancing."

"This refinancing represents another important milestone for the portfolio and highlights the collaborative approach among all parties involved," said Eric Garrett, CEO of The Garrett Companies. "We continue to see strong operating performance across the assets and remain confident in the long-term fundamentals supporting these markets."

The refinancing enhances the portfolio's capital structure and provides increased flexibility to execute tailored business plans across each asset.

Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets, led by Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Sean Reimer, Michael Ianno, and Nicholas Gillhooley, along with Craig West, Kevin Walsh, and Holden Barry, arranged the debt financing.

About Harbor Group International

Harbor Group International, LLC is a privately owned global real estate investment and management firm with a focus on multifamily, office, and other real estate asset classes. The firm invests across the risk spectrum, including real estate equity and credit strategies, and manages assets on behalf of a diverse investor base that includes institutional investors, family offices, and private wealth clients. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, Harbor Group International maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Tel Aviv. Follow Harbor Group International on LinkedIn.

About The Garrett Companies

The Garrett Companies is a vertically integrated multifamily development firm with more than 25 years of experience delivering institutional-quality communities across the United States. Its fully integrated platform spanning development, construction, and property management enables efficient execution and strong risk-adjusted returns for investors and stakeholders. The company combines a disciplined site selection strategy with a specialized construction platform, leveraging national subcontractor relationships alongside its internal affiliates to optimize cost control and project delivery. Guided by a culture of accountability and performance, The Garrett Companies is committed to delivering high-quality projects with consistency and long-term value. Follow The Garrett Companies on LinkedIn

About Telis Group

Founded in 2023, Telis Group is a partner owned, vertically integrated, real estate fund manager, specializing in flexible equity capital solutions for multifamily sponsors. Telis currently manages a $1.8B portfolio, representing over 7,500 units across 9 states and 13 markets.

About ACRE

ACRE is a vertically integrated multifamily specialist focused on U.S. markets, with $5.5 billion in assets under management. The firm invests through dedicated credit and equity vehicles, providing bridge and construction financing to institutional multifamily sponsors nationwide, as well as pursuing value-add acquisitions and ground-up development through its equity vehicles. Since its founding in 2011, ACRE has deployed over $9.0 billion of capital across 220+ investments totaling more than 54,000 apartment units, establishing a proven track record across multiple market cycles. The firm's integrated platform includes in-house property management, asset management, and construction management capabilities, enabling full lifecycle oversight across its portfolio. ACRE is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Miami, Atlanta, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.acremgt.com

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States and internationally. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. Our innovative people, breadth of our brand, and our technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC