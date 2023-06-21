Harbor Group International Names Matt Jones as Chief Investment Officer - Credit Investments

As CIO – Credit Investments, Mr. Jones will oversee the continued growth of HGI's credit platform

NORFOLK, Va., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, today announced the appointment of Matt Jones, CFA®, to Chief Investment Officer – Credit Investments. In the newly created role, he will lead the credit investment team, spearheading strategy, sourcing investment opportunities, managing the due diligence process, sourcing financing relationships and closing transactions.

Mr. Jones has been with HGI for over 20 years, most recently serving as a Managing Director, supporting the development and implementation of the firm's investment strategies in the multifamily, commercial and real estate debt sectors. He is a member of HGI's Executive and Investment Committees.

Mr. Jones has been instrumental in the advancement of HGI's credit platform, which has grown to more than $4.5 billion in investments since its inception in 2020. His transition to CIO – Credit Investments follows the January 2023 announcement of HGI's Multifamily Credit Fund, which successfully raised over $1.6 billion to finance multifamily investments.

"As HGI's business continues to expand, we saw an opportunity to appoint dedicated leadership across our core investment strategies, including our credit platform," said Richard Litton, President, HGI. "Matt's depth of expertise make him uniquely suited to serve as CIO of debt investments, and the realignment of his role at the firm will give him the resources to lead our credit platform as institutional investors continue to evaluate opportunities in real estate debt."

HGI launched its multifamily bridge lending business in 2020 in response to pullback from traditional lenders amid pandemic-induced market volatility. The firm has been sourcing and managing debt investments for over a decade, including whole loans and Freddie Mac structured debt products, as well as preferred equity and mezzanine investments.

"I am excited to be stepping into the role of Chief Investment Officer – Credit Investments," said Mr. Jones. "As 2023 presents unique opportunities across the CRE and credit markets, particularly as traditional lenders remain on the sidelines, I look forward to working with our team to provide the necessary capital that today's sponsors are seeking and continue delivering robust returns for our investors."

Mr. Jones' appointment as Chief Investment Officer – Credit complements the firm's recent appointments of Mike Nathan to Chief Investment Officer – Office, and Yisroel Berg to Chief Investment Officer – Multifamily.

About Harbor Group International
Harbor Group International, LLC, and its affiliates control an investment portfolio of approximately $20 billion, including 59,000 apartment units in the United States and 5.0 million square feet of commercial space throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, HGI maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Tel Aviv.

