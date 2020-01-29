Harbor Group International Taps Delal Ali as Head of West Coast

Ali has 17 years of experience in the investment management industry, most recently spending the last five years at CIM Group focused on fundraising for real asset funds, including real estate, credit and infrastructure. Prior to her role at CIM Group, Ali was a derivative specialist at Wells Fargo where she spent six years working with institutional, HNW and retail clients to construct portfolio hedging, as well as working with the firm to launch a credit relative value hedge fund strategy.

She started her career as an investment banking analyst working on mergers and acquisitions as well as initial public offerings. She quickly moved to managing a book of derivatives for her institutional middle eastern clients.

"As HGI continues to grow its focus on the West Coast, Delal will play a crucial role in capital raising and working with investors to determine how the firm's offerings in real estate debt and equity can help their portfolios," said Richard Litton, President of Harbor Group International. "Delal's focus on relationship building and cultivating bespoke opportunities for her clients aligns well with Harbor Group International's investment platform."

In 2018, HGI announced the firm's strategic decision to open an office in Los Angeles, which would be led by newly hired Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Greg Heller.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with Greg and the rest of the Harbor Group International team to expand our footprint into the West Coast market," said Ali. "Harbor Group International has been off to a fast start acquiring properties in the California and Arizona markets, and I'm looking forward to helping the firm cultivate meaningful relationships with investors who are excited about future development in the area while accessing Harbor Group's international platform."

HGI has made several investments in the West Coast market, including the recently announced $24.25 million preferred equity investment in Silicon Beach Live Apartments, the firm's $227 million JV purchase of 111 Sutter Street in San Francisco and the $3.25 million preferred equity investment in a West Hollywood apartment community.

About Harbor Group International

Harbor Group International, LLC, including its affiliates, is a private real estate and real estate related investment and management firm which controls a portfolio of worldwide assets valued at $12.5 billion. HGI is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia with offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv. The company's real estate holdings include 4.8 million square feet of commercial properties and 45,000 apartment units. For additional information, please visit www.harborgroupint.com.

