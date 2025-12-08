Harbor IT Acquires Agribusiness-Focused ZAG Technical Services to Expand Critical Infrastructure Practice

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor IT, a national provider of cybersecurity, cloud, and managed IT services, today announced its acquisition of ZAG Technical Services ("ZAG"), a leading managed service provider serving the agricultural manufacturing industry, including many of the nation's leading leafy greens producers. The acquisition, Harbor IT's third this year, deepens its Critical Infrastructure practice, one of Harbor's three specialized practices serving hard asset businesses with complex and mission-critical technology environments.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Jose, California, ZAG has spent more than 25 years supporting customers across manufacturing and defense, earning a reputation for engineering excellence and customer-centric service, particularly in the process manufacturing space.

ZAG brings specialized capabilities that expand Harbor IT's market-leading Critical Infrastructure practice, which supports five of the country's most critical airports, leading power and energy providers, and the largest water and food production operations. In addition to managed IT and cyber, ZAG brings advanced capabilities in automation solutions development, business intelligence, ERP and data analytics, as well as expertise in environments where operational technology (OT) and IT intersect.

"ZAG is the perfect 'Harbor' business," said Johnny Lieberman, CEO of Harbor IT. "The ZAG team has spent decades inside the fresh-produce and manufacturing supply chain, keeping the IT and OT systems behind packing lines, cold storage, and shipping operations running the way those operators need them to, without fail. That level of specialization is why their customers stay with them year after year. People talk about loyalty; ZAG actually has it. Their whole business grew because one operator told another to 'Call ZAG.'"

As part of the acquisition, ZAG CEO Eric Regnier, a former U.S. Navy submarine officer, will join Harbor IT as Chief Services Officer. Regnier will oversee professional services, managed services, and client account coverage with a focus on standardizing delivery, building scalable systems, and driving growth across Harbor's services organization using automation and AI. "With Eric stepping in to lead more than 250 people here at Harbor, we're raising the bar, especially as it relates to automation and intelligence for small and mid-market entities," Lieberman said.

"ZAG has always measured success by the outcomes we deliver on the plant floor, in the field, and in the back office, not just by tickets closed," said Regnier. "Harbor IT shares that mindset, and this partnership allows us to bring our clients more advanced services, more capacity, and even higher reliability without losing the service culture they know us for."

